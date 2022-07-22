https://sputniknews.com/20220722/royal-sources-reportedly-deny-claim-camilla-joked-about-harrys-unborn-sons-looks---1097692134.html

Royal Sources Reportedly Deny Claim Camilla Joked About Harry's Unborn Son's Looks

This comes in the aftermath of the publication of a book about the behind-the-scenes life of the British royal family.

Royal sources have denied one of the claims made by writer and ex-BBC journalist Tom Bower in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors."He wrote that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, joked to Prince Harry, saying it would be "funny" if his unborn child with Meghan Markle had "ginger Afro hair." According to Bower, Camilla said this during a chat with Harry and his family about his relationship with Meghan. However, royal sources have vehemently denied this claim as "nonsense," the Daily Mail reported. The paper added that Clarence House has not commented. During an interview she gave together with Harry to Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan Markle claimed that a senior royal (whom she did not name) had asked how "dark his skin might be when he's born" when discussing her unborn son Archie.Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the family have been strained since they quit as royals and moved to the US in 2020 to live a more independent life as a family.

