Lionel Messi's 'Enemy' Robert Lewandowski Set to Take Over His Role at Camp Nou

Former Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is set to take over Lionel Messi's role at Barcelona, Spanish media outlet Marca reported.According to the publication, Barca's top management, including manager Xavi Hernandez, has told the Polish captain that he would not only lead their attack, but also get a leadership role in the team.Last week, the Bundesliga champions and the Blaugrana reached an agreement for Lewandowski's transfer before the 33-year-old joined the former Spanish champions in the United States on their pre-season tour.To secure Lewandowski's services, Barca had to shell out $46 million in fixed fees besides agreeing to an additional $5.1 million linked to his performance in Catalonia. But it has been quite a turnaround for Lewandowski, considering he has joined a club where Lionel Messi is worshiped like a demigod.Barca's former talismanic captain led the Catalans to numerous La Liga and Champions League titles during his 15-year reign as skipper, but his relationship with the Pole has remained frosty over the years.Earlier this year, the two footballers were engaged in a protracted public spat, with Lewandowski taking multiple pot-shots at the Argentina superstar.After getting sick of the Pole's numerous swipes, Messi too finally responded with the words "I don't care what Lewandowski says."Their feud began after the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker praised Lewandowski at last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, saying the Warsaw-born football star deserved the award.Lewandowski lost to Messi in a close race for the honor, as the then-Barcelona star went on to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or.

