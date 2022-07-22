https://sputniknews.com/20220722/photos-china-reportedly-commissions-new-version-of-type-039-submarine-with-stealth-sail-1097709075.html

Photos: China Reportedly Commissions New Version of Type 039 Submarine With ‘Stealth’ Sail

Following days of rumors, an anonymous source close to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) confirmed to Chinese media that China had, in fact, recently... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

The new submarine is reportedly a new variant of the Type 039 (NATO reporting name: Song-class), China’s first submarine class of a modern design and the first fully developed within China. However, this one has some upgrades to its sail, including a unique angled design that observers said could improve its stealthiness.The rumors began on Monday, when the official WeChat account of the PLA Navy posted photos about upgrades to sailors’ canteen services at the naval base in Zhejiang Province’s Ningbo, where the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command is headquartered.According to Shanghai-based news portal Eastday.com, analysts believe the new design could reduce the submarine’s radar cross-section and make it stealthier when surfaced, as well as provide hydrodynamic advantages when submerged. The new sail could also house new systems, perhaps ones that help the Type 039 to launch cruise missiles, which it fires from its forward torpedo tubes instead of vertical launch tubes in order to save space.The PLA made no official announcement about the sub’s commissioning, or about the new variant of Type 039, leaving much open to speculation. However, a source “who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter” told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Friday that it wasn’t that long ago.There was a separate sighting of the same submarine a year earlier in Shanghai’s Huangpu River, with images posted on Chinese social media at the time showing the new sail design in profile. Even then, it was speculated to be a new variant of the Type 039, and observers noted the similarly in design to the Swedish Saab A26, a submarine with a radical new design on which construction began only a few weeks ago.As the SCMP noted at the time, this is hardly the first time the Type 039’s sail has been totally redesigned. Since it was introduced in 1998, the diesel-powered boat has seen seven different versions of its sail, including the most recent angled version.Canberra is set to decide between buying the American Virginia-class Block IV submarine and the British Astute-class submarine by early 2023, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said last week.

