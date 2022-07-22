https://sputniknews.com/20220722/our-ghost-gun-bill-beats-your-perverse-abortion-law-newsom-tries-to-troll-texas-abbott-with-ads-1097712810.html

Our Ghost Gun Bill Beats Your 'Perverse' Abortion Law: Newsom Tries to Troll Texas' Abbott With Ads

Our Ghost Gun Bill Beats Your 'Perverse' Abortion Law: Newsom Tries to Troll Texas' Abbott With Ads

Newsom’s gimmick is the latest stunt that seems to reinforce speculation that the California governor has his eye on a run at the White House as soon as 2024. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T22:23+0000

2022-07-22T22:23+0000

2022-07-22T22:19+0000

gavin newsom

california

texas

greg abbott

ad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083584491_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d97ce26946c03b33d675c71cf276723.jpg

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken out full page ads in Texas newspapers targeting Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an apparent electoral stunt that one mainstream media outlet has described as an attempt by Newsom at “trolling” his Texas counterpart.The ads, which will reportedly run in the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times, call attention to Newsom’s move on Thursday to sign a bill allowing Californians to sue those involved with the use of so-called “ghost guns” – legislation aimed at mimicking a recent Texas law letting residents sue abortion providers.“Today Governor Newsom signed SB 1327, California’s answer to Texas’ perverse bill that placed bounties on doctors and patients,” reads an advance copy of the ad in question, which was distributed to the press by the Newsom campaign.The ads seem to confirm suspicions that, after surviving a state-wide recall vote last year, the California governor is poised to take over the Democratic presidential nomination should the aging – and increasingly unpopular – President Joe Biden decline to seek reelection in 2024.From his mid-July trip to Washington, DC, that included meetings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), and Vice President Kamala Harris, to his recent foray onto former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, Newsom’s actions seem to run contrary to his declaration in May that he had “less than zero interest” in a run at the Oval Office.Amid a broader push to position himself as a liberal counterweight to Florida’s DeSantis and Abbott in Texas, Newsom’s latest stunt – aimed at voters well outside his constituency – will only fuel suspicions that he has bigger ambitions than Sacramento.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

gavin newsom, california, texas, greg abbott, ad