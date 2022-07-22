https://sputniknews.com/20220722/nordstream-open-monkeypox-jan6-in-prime-time-assault-weapons-ban-covid-and-teacher-shortages-1097675508.html

NordStream Open, Monkeypox, Jan.6 in Prime Time, Assault Weapons Ban, COVID and Teacher Shortages

NordStream Open, Monkeypox, Jan.6 in Prime Time, Assault Weapons Ban, COVID and Teacher Shortages

House passes same-sex marriage bill following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Jeremy Kuzmarov, is Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of books on US foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano. Kuzmarov joins the show to break down the latest news on the foreign affairs front. The Misfits begin the conversation with the latest EU sanctions package on Russia and the response from Southern Europe being told to ration their gas use. Then they talk about what A10 Warthogs are good for and whether they’ll be on the way to Ukraine. And they talk about how the Chinese ambassador to the US is actually showing some daylight in Beijing’s relationship with Moscow or if this is just wishful thinking on the US part?Brian Wright, California attorney and former radio host joins the show to talk about the latest episode of the Jan.6 hearings airing prime time on Thursday night. They talk about the Secret Service allegedly erasing Jan.6 text messages. And they discuss Democratic efforts to pass a ban on assault weapons following a surge in mass shootings this year. The Misfits talk about Gavin Newsome being the Democrats’ potential presidential nominee in 2024 as an alternative to Joe Biden. Newsome easily held off a recall effort recently and is very popular among Democratic voters. And the Misfits talk about California’s problems on homelessness, crime, and high taxes.Dr. Bill Ayers, educator and activist, former professor of education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he held the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar where he specialized in teaching social justice, urban educational reform, narrative and interpretive research joins the show. Dr. Ayers and the Misfits talk about how the COVID pandemic has had public education reeling over the past two-and-a-half years. Many students across the country have had to deal with isolation from distance learning, depression, and anxiety, with experts saying that it could take some students three years to recover from the setback. Many are dealing even with the loss of access to food, as many can no longer get free or subsidized breakfasts or lunches. Now the universal free lunch program is set to expire, and school administrators are scrambling to fill the gap.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

