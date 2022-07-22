LIVE UPDATES: Russia Adds Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia to 'Unfriendly' States List

Russia Adds Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia to 'Unfriendly' States List

The Russian government has expanded the list of "unfriendly" foreign states to include Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia, the cabinet said on Friday.



"The government has updated the list of foreign states that commit unfriendly actions against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. The list includes Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia," the cabinet said in a statement.



The list also indicates the number of individuals located on the territory of Russia with whom diplomatic missions of unfriendly countries and their consular offices can conclude employment contracts. According to the update, Greece has a limit of 34 people, Denmark — 20, Slovakia — 16. Slovenia and Croatia will not be able to hire employees in their diplomatic missions and consular offices.



The list is not final and may be further expanded, the statement said.