LIVE UPDATES: Russia Adds Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia to 'Unfriendly' States List

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine following requests from Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect them amid intensified attacks by the Kiev forces.
According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the key goal of the operation is to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine and liberate the predominantly pro-Russian population of Donbass who have been subject to "genocide" during eight years since the Western-backed coup in Kiev in 2014.
Since the start of the operation, the US and its allies in NATO and the EU have been providing military support to Kiev worth billions of dollars. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that all foreign equipment as well as foreign mercenaries fighting against Russia in Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets for the Russian army.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently said in an interview with Sputnik and RT that the geographical area of the Ukraine operation has changed in light of the supply of weapons systems such as the US-made HIMARS to Kiev. He explained that Russia won't tolerate the presence of weapons that might pose a threat to its territory and to the territory of "those republics that have declared their independence, those who want to define their future themselves".
IAEA Head Says Maintains Dialogue With Russia on Situation With NPP in Ukraine
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais that he maintains a dialogue with Russia on the situation in Ukraine, noting that it is important to do this with those who have control over a nuclear facility.
Earlier this month, the agency wanted to send a delegation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. While local authorities granted them permission, Kiev opposed the visit.
"I maintain a dialogue with the Russian authorities. It is extremely important to maintain an open dialogue with those who have effective control over a nuclear facility, going beyond the bounds of legality," Grossi said, commenting on the situation with the nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
07:08 GMT 22.07.2022
Russia Adds Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia to 'Unfriendly' States List
The Russian government has expanded the list of "unfriendly" foreign states to include Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia, the cabinet said on Friday.
"The government has updated the list of foreign states that commit unfriendly actions against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. The list includes Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia," the cabinet said in a statement.
The list also indicates the number of individuals located on the territory of Russia with whom diplomatic missions of unfriendly countries and their consular offices can conclude employment contracts. According to the update, Greece has a limit of 34 people, Denmark — 20, Slovakia — 16. Slovenia and Croatia will not be able to hire employees in their diplomatic missions and consular offices.
The list is not final and may be further expanded, the statement said.
07:07 GMT 22.07.2022
