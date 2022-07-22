International
Lavrov: Russia, Africa Seek to Reduce Share of Dollar, Euro in Mutual Trade
Lavrov: Russia, Africa Seek to Reduce Share of Dollar, Euro in Mutual Trade
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and African partners are working on a gradual reduction of the share of the US dollar and the euro in mutual trade payments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"For sure, the current geopolitical situation requires certain adjustment of the mechanisms of our interaction: first of all, there is a question of ensuring seamless logistic and tuning the system of financial settlements to make them secure from the outer interference. In cooperation with its partners, Russia takes steps to enhance the use of national currencies and payment systems. We are working to gradually reduce the share of dollar and euro in mutual trade," Lavrov said in an article to several African media, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.Russia advocates the establishment of an independent and efficient financial system that is "proof against the potential impact from the unfriendly states."Lavrov will travel to Africa on July 24-28 and is scheduled to visit Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo.
06:45 GMT 22.07.2022
In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, welcomes Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) - an eight-country trade bloc in Africa - during their meeting in Moscow, Russia
In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, welcomes Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) - an eight-country trade bloc in Africa - during their meeting in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
