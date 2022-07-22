https://sputniknews.com/20220722/lack-of-biometric-enrollment-for-migrants-who-disappear-from-asylum-hotels-exposed-in-uk-1097689343.html

Lack of 'Biometric Enrollment' for Migrants Who Disappear From Asylum Hotels Exposed in UK

Migrants crossing the English Channel have been allowed to enter the UK without being subjected to fingerprint or ID checks, and some of them have since vanished from asylum hotels they were allocated to, The Telegraph reports.According to Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal, about two thirds of the migrants who disappeared from “secure” hotels did not undergo the required “biometric enrollment” that would have allowed to identify and track them.This situation, Neal explained, makes things problematic both for the country and for the migrants themselves who are thus left vulnerable to human trafficking and other abuses.Neal’s report also mentions that some migrants had knives and weapons on them when they were searched upon arrival, and that there were "incidents where migrants still possessed weapons after they had been searched".Some 28,526 migrants arrived in the UK in 2021 – as compared to the 236 arrivals in 2018 – and, as The Telegraph points out, at least 15,000 have already arrived to the country this year.

