Japan Regulator Approves Dumping Fukushima's Nuclear Waste in Pacific Ocean
Last year, Japan announced it would release over a million tons of wastewater from Fukushima's crippled nuclear reactors into the Pacific Ocean in 2023... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
Last year, Japan announced it would release over a million tons of wastewater from Fukushima's crippled nuclear reactors into the Pacific Ocean in 2023, triggering strong objections from Pacific nations as they fear a life-threatening impact on the region's marine ecology.
The mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant received a nod from Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Friday.
The Fukushima plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), has now secured the approval of the Japanese government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
"The Government of Japan will continue to ensure safety of the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) treated water as well as reliability and transparency of its handling," Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
The ALPS removes most of the radioactive materials from the water contaminated by cooling nuclear fuel other than tritium, which melted and rehardened in the 2011 accident
that was triggered by a tsunami.
The firm claimed it has stored over 1.31 million tons of contaminated water in hundreds of tanks on the plant's premises. According to the plan, the treated wastewater will be mixed with seawater to reduce the concentration of radioactive tritium to 1/40th and about 1/7th of the World Health Organization's standard for drinking water.
However, several civil society groups of pacific nations have questioned TEPCO's report submitted to the nuclear watchdog, asking the Japanese government to abandon the plan to "use the Pacific Ocean as a dumping ground" for its radioactive wastewater.
Facing opposition from several countries, including China, the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday committed to promoting
"understanding regarding the handling of ALPS treated water in the international community."
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on July 14 said that releasing contaminated water into the sea not only involves Japan, but concerns the global marine environment and the health of residents in nearby countries.
"The Japanese government still hasn't offered any science-based, convincing explanation on key issues such as the reliability of data on the nuclear-contaminated water, the efficacy of the treatment system or the uncertainty of environmental impact," Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said.
At a recent meeting, the Pacific Island Forum reiterated that Japan's plans to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water could lead to transgenerational impacts of great concern to the peoples of the Pacific.