https://sputniknews.com/20220722/japan-regulator-approves-dumping-fukushimas-nuclear-waste-in-pacific-ocean-1097693418.html

Japan Regulator Approves Dumping Fukushima's Nuclear Waste in Pacific Ocean

Japan Regulator Approves Dumping Fukushima's Nuclear Waste in Pacific Ocean

Last year, Japan announced it would release over a million tons of wastewater from Fukushima's crippled nuclear reactors into the Pacific Ocean in 2023... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T11:33+0000

2022-07-22T11:33+0000

2022-07-22T11:33+0000

pacific

asia & pacific

china

sputnik

japan

south korea

fukushima

nuclear

nuclear disaster

tsunami

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097695185_0:224:3000:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_84b700b9107b814cfce59fa16d765f47.jpg

The mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant received a nod from Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Friday.The Fukushima plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), has now secured the approval of the Japanese government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The ALPS removes most of the radioactive materials from the water contaminated by cooling nuclear fuel other than tritium, which melted and rehardened in the 2011 accident that was triggered by a tsunami.The firm claimed it has stored over 1.31 million tons of contaminated water in hundreds of tanks on the plant's premises. According to the plan, the treated wastewater will be mixed with seawater to reduce the concentration of radioactive tritium to 1/40th and about 1/7th of the World Health Organization's standard for drinking water.Facing opposition from several countries, including China, the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday committed to promoting "understanding regarding the handling of ALPS treated water in the international community."The Chinese Foreign Ministry on July 14 said that releasing contaminated water into the sea not only involves Japan, but concerns the global marine environment and the health of residents in nearby countries.At a recent meeting, the Pacific Island Forum reiterated that Japan's plans to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water could lead to transgenerational impacts of great concern to the peoples of the Pacific.

pacific

china

japan

south korea

fukushima

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pacific, asia & pacific, china, sputnik, japan, south korea, fukushima, nuclear, nuclear disaster, tsunami