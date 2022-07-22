https://sputniknews.com/20220722/indias-olympic-gold-medalist-neeraj-chopra-storms-into-world-athletics-championship-finals---video-1097686110.html

India's Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Storms Into World Athletics Championship Finals - Video

Chopra won the first-ever gold medal for India in athletics during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with the best throw of 87.58 meters. Earlier this year, the... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

Indian javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, on Friday stormed into the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, US, with a massive throw of 88.93 meters.Chopra is the biggest medal prospect for India in the championship. He breached the qualifying mark of 83.50 meters in his first attempt in the Group A qualifiers held at Hayward Field. After qualifying in his first attempt, the Olympic gold medal winner didn’t have a second and third attempt.The qualifying cut for the finals of the javelin throw is 83.50 meters or the 12 best performers.Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic too joined Chopra in the list with his first-attempt throw of 85.23 meters.Netizens hailed the sterling performance of Chopra as they declared him the pride of India.Meanwhile in Group B of the qualifiers, Rohit Yadav also managed to qualify for the finals of the event. Yadav registered a throw of 80.42 meters in the qualifying round and finished sixth in his group and 11th overall to make the 12-man final field.The finals of the javelin throw competition are due to be held on Sunday.Before Chopra and Yadav, Davinder Singh Kang was the only Indian male javelin thrower to qualify for a World Athletics Championships final.

