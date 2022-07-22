https://sputniknews.com/20220722/indian-antarctic-bill-2022-passed-in-lower-house-of-parliament-1097697741.html
Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 Passed in Lower House of Parliament
Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 Passed in Lower House of Parliament
Twelve countries signed the Antarctic Treaty in 1959 with the objective to demilitarize Antarctica, establish it as a zone for peaceful research activities... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T13:26+0000
2022-07-22T13:26+0000
2022-07-22T13:26+0000
india
parliament
parliament
parliament
parliament
parliament
antarctica
antarctica
antarctica
research
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095333842_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7b4772efbb3c713c9b17ca96df740c.jpg
With an aim to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region, India's Lok Sabha (the lower house of parliament) on Friday passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022.The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 was taken up for discussion after Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh moved it for consideration. It aims at having the country's own national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and its dependent and associated ecosystem.The bill was also introduced to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty (Madrid Protocol).India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.
antarctica
antarctica
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095333842_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0ce413c8be627b851d4778728fbdff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, parliament, parliament, parliament, parliament, parliament, antarctica, antarctica, antarctica, research, research, research
Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 Passed in Lower House of Parliament
Twelve countries signed the Antarctic Treaty in 1959 with the objective to demilitarize Antarctica, establish it as a zone for peaceful research activities, and set aside any disputes regarding territorial sovereignty. India joined the treaty in 1983.
With an aim to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region, India's Lok Sabha (the lower house of parliament) on Friday passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022.
The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 was taken up for discussion after Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh moved it for consideration. It aims at having the country's own national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment
and its dependent and associated ecosystem.
"The continuing and growing presence of Indian scientists in Antarctica warrants a domestic legislation on Antarctica consistent with its obligations as a member of the Antarctic Treaty," the bill says.
The bill was also introduced to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty (Madrid Protocol).
India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.