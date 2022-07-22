https://sputniknews.com/20220722/hindu-group-labels-congress-office-in-gujarat-as-haj-house-over-senior-politicians-comments-1097693947.html

Hindu Group Labels Congress Office in Gujarat as ‘Haj House’ Over Senior Politician's Comments

Hindu Group Labels Congress Office in Gujarat as ‘Haj House’ Over Senior Politician's Comments

Addressing party workers in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Congress state unit President Jagdish Thakor said that minorities should have first claim on the country’s... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T13:26+0000

2022-07-22T13:26+0000

2022-07-22T13:26+0000

india

gujarat

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

indian national congress

congress

congress

hindus

hinduism

muslim

muslim

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097699300_0:265:2048:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_c3f20f34fe078066b7f789930b4b625b.jpg

Posters saying “Haj House” have been raised outside the Congress party's Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in India's state of Gujarat, according to footage circulating on social media.The stickers were reportedly placed by the Hindu group Bajrang Dal, which was angered by recent comments made by Congress state unit chief Jagdish Thakor."To register our protest, nearly 20 Bajrang Dal activists renamed the state Congress headquarters as Haj House by pasting posters inside and outside the building early in the morning," the Bajrang Dal-linked Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organization confirmed, adding that since the main door was locked, "we pasted a poster on the main door also."On Wednesday, Thakor quoted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying that "minorities have the first right over the country’s resources," adding that Congress still supports the idea, and had even vowed to build houses for Muslims if voted into power."We are against this religion-centric politics because it creates divisions in the society. This country belongs to all the 1.35 billion citizens," VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput claimed.Meanwhile, the party’s state unit spokesperson Manish Doshi condemned the act by Bajrang Dal, saying that youths are “disillusioned.”

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, gujarat, bharatiya janata party (bjp), indian national congress, congress, congress, hindus, hinduism, muslim, muslim, muslim, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics