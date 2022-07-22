https://sputniknews.com/20220722/good-news-friday-frog-marriage-snacking-bears-and-benefits-of-drinking-wine-1097706192.html

Good News Friday: Frog Marriage, Snacking Bears, and Benefits of Drinking Wine

It's Friday again, which means it's time for our weekly digest of news not related to conflicts, crises, famine, and Joe Biden’s speeches.Why not relax and read something relatively lighthearted instead – after all, who would want to begin their weekend in a bad mood?First things first: good news for those who like to enjoy a glass of fine wine, as researchers have determined it can be beneficial for one’s health. Of course, there's a catch: while indulging in a glass of red wine daily may reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, this only applies to people over 40.Meanwhile, the world’s third-fastest supercomputer LUMI, which is based in Finland, is now expected to help tackle a problem that has been making headlines for quite some time now – climate change. In a new project, LUMI will be used to build a digital twin model of Earth and carry out simulations intended to contribute to achieving the European Union’s climate goals.A heartwarming reunion occurred in the United States, where a cat previously managed to escape from its kennel while airport staff were unloading the cargo section of the plane it was flown into the US on board. A massive effort to recover the missing feline was launched, and the kitty was safely returned to its owners.A woman in California managed to record a rather unusual home invasion perpetrated at her residence by a momma bear and her cub. Fortunately, the bears weren’t interested in causing mayhem, and instead helped themselves to some donuts they found on the kitchen counter.In the city of Gorakhpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a pair of frogs were married off in a ceremony organized by a local group called Hindu Mahasangh. The ceremony was conducted as part of a tradition to please the Vedic deity Indra, who is associated with thunder and rains, to bring rainfall to the region, which is suffering from a drought.And finally, the popular rapper Drake managed to cause quite a buzz after a video emerged on social media of him dodging a bee at a St. Tropez party while his crew was swatting at the flying intruder.

