https://sputniknews.com/20220722/fuel-price-protests-threaten-to-bring-traffic-in-uk-to-a-standstill-media-warns-1097682838.html

Fuel Price Protests Threaten to Bring Traffic in UK to a Standstill, Media Warns

Fuel Price Protests Threaten to Bring Traffic in UK to a Standstill, Media Warns

Fuel price protests are reportedly expected to be held in several cities in the UK, including Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T05:49+0000

2022-07-22T05:49+0000

2022-07-22T05:49+0000

uk

fuel prices

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095766433_0:90:960:630_1920x0_80_0_0_c5bd8bb431708211a6307c4315bd571f.jpg

Protesters outraged with steep fuel prices in the United Kingdom intend to drive their point across by severely slowing down traffic on major roads in the country on Friday, according to Sky News.British police reportedly warned that protesters intent to use the so-called “slow-moving roadblocks”, i.e. driving very slowly, to create delays on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38.A veritable “convoy of vehicles” is expected to travel north along the M5 between Bridgwater and the Almondsbury Interchange and then east along the M4 and to Junction 1 of the M32, to leave the road and stop “for a period of time” before heading along the same route in reverse, the media outlet notes.Meanwhile, another group of vehicles is expected block a Shell petrol station in Bristol Road, Bridgwater.A Facebook* group called “Fuel Price Stand Against Tax” also made a post suggesting that protesters are going to assemble “nationwide”, the media outlet points out, including cities like Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.This development comes as some 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the country over this weekend, the media outlet notes.The price of gasoline and diesel in the UK witnessed a sharp increase after the British government in March announced its intent to ban oil imports from Russia over Moscow’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine.According to the analysis by the Royal Automobile Club cited by Sky News, only four percent of the fuel forecourts in the country charge below 180p a litre for petrol.And while the average price at which retailers purchase petrol dropped by 17p per litre since the start of last month, prices at the pump decreased only by 4p, the media outlet adds.While RAC reportedly believes drivers should pay 174p a litre of petrol and 189p for diesel, average cost of a litre of petrol and a litre of diesel was 187.5p and 196.1p respectively.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/priti-patel-advocates-imprisonment--unlimited-fines-to-tackle-fuel-protests-in-uk---report-1096961163.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

uk, fuel prices, protests