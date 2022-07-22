https://sputniknews.com/20220722/finland-sees-record-low-birth-rate-amid-record-high-immigration-1097682171.html

Finland Sees Record-Low Birth Rate Amid Record-High Immigration

Ever-growing immigration has offset record-low fertility coupled with natural losses, leading to a net population gain in Finland – a trend present in various... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

The minor uptick in births seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Finland, a sparsely-population country long troubled by an aging population, appears to have come to an end, according to Statistics Finland.During the first half of this year, the country saw the lowest-ever number of births on record.From January to June, there were only 22,180 recorded births in the entire country of 5.5 million, which according to preliminary figures from Statistics Finland, is 2,453 fewer than during the first half of 2021.The record-low birthrate coincided with mortality eclipsing childbirth, despite the worst days of COVID-19 seemingly being over. During the first half of the year, 30,854 deaths recorded, 3,166 more than during the same period in 2021.However, even coupled with higher mortality the record-low nativity didn't lead to a net population loss, as the decrease was offset by protracted record-high immigration. This assured that the country's population continued to grow in spite of the natural decline.Finland's birth rate has been steadily receding since the 1950s, plummeting heavily over the past decade alone. The total fertility rate fell from 1.87 children in 2010 to an all-time low of 1.35 children per woman in 2019, edging out a previous low from a period of famine that happened 150 years ago.Even at the time of a half-year 6-percent rise in birth rates, presented as a “minor” baby boom, demographers admitted that it won't be enough to reverse the decades of population decline.In 2020, the total fertility rate across the EU was 1.50 births per woman, well below the level of natural population reproduction, let alone growth. In recent years, immigration has become the main driving factor behind population growth in many EU countries.

