Ex-Trump Justice Dept. Official Charged With Violating Legal Practice

"The disciplinary proceedings instituted by this petition are based upon conduct that violates the standards governing the practice of law in the District of Columbia," the document said.More specifically, Clark is charged with attempted engagement in conduct involving "dishonesty" when he allegedly sent a letter to the Governor of Georgia with false statements regarding the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.He is also charged with an attempt "to engage in conduct that would seriously interfere with the administration of justice," according to the document.Clark was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources during the Trump administration and is known as a proponent of former President Donald Trump's election fraud claims.

