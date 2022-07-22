International
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. Official Charged With Violating Legal Practice
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. Official Charged With Violating Legal Practice
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official, has been charged with violating the standards governing the... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
"The disciplinary proceedings instituted by this petition are based upon conduct that violates the standards governing the practice of law in the District of Columbia," the document said.More specifically, Clark is charged with attempted engagement in conduct involving "dishonesty" when he allegedly sent a letter to the Governor of Georgia with false statements regarding the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.He is also charged with an attempt "to engage in conduct that would seriously interfere with the administration of justice," according to the document.Clark was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources during the Trump administration and is known as a proponent of former President Donald Trump's election fraud claims.
17:16 GMT 22.07.2022
Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020.
Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection will vote on pursuing contempt charges against Clark Wednesday, Dec. 1 as the committee aggressively seeks to gain answers about the violent attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
© AP Photo / Yuri Gripas
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official, has been charged with violating the standards governing the practice of law in the District of Columbia, according the District Board on Professional Responsibility.
"The disciplinary proceedings instituted by this petition are based upon conduct that violates the standards governing the practice of law in the District of Columbia," the document said.
More specifically, Clark is charged with attempted engagement in conduct involving "dishonesty" when he allegedly sent a letter to the Governor of Georgia with false statements regarding the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
He is also charged with an attempt "to engage in conduct that would seriously interfere with the administration of justice," according to the document.
Clark was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources during the Trump administration and is known as a proponent of former President Donald Trump's election fraud claims.
