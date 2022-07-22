International
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/european-commission-proposes-bending-eu-agriculture-rules-to-increase-grain-production-1097710200.html
European Commission Proposes Bending EU Agriculture Rules to Increase Grain Production
European Commission Proposes Bending EU Agriculture Rules to Increase Grain Production
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission proposed on Friday to temporarily bypass some EU agricultural rules to increase grain production and ensure food... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T18:41+0000
2022-07-22T18:41+0000
europe
european union
agriculture
food security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081200023_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5753590f8947e94fd0b2d6becc9c70a1.jpg
"We are proposing a temporary short-term derogation from certain agricultural policy rules to: maximise the production capacity for cereals, put back 1.5 million hectares in production," the European Commission said in a tweet.The Commission proposes to derogate from rules on crop rotation and maintenance of non-productive features on arable land."The derogation is temporary, limited to claim year 2023, and restricted to what is strictly necessary to address the global food security concerns, arising due to Russian military aggression against Ukraine, therefore excluding the planting of crops which are typically used for feeding animals (maize and soya)," the EU Commission's press release read.EU member states will now have to review this proposal before it can be formally adopted by the Commission.The aforementioned rules are part of the EU's GAECs (Good agricultural and environmental conditions), which is a set of standards aimed at achieving sustainable agriculture and concern water management, soil and carbon stock, and retention of landscape features. GAECs are adhered to by European farmers that receive financing as part of the common agricultural policy of the EU.
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/russia-signs-grain-deal-with-un-turkey-in-istanbul-sputnik-correspondent-says--1097701646.html
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081200023_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c41e443d162e77dde93479aae86f7979.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, european union, agriculture, food security

European Commission Proposes Bending EU Agriculture Rules to Increase Grain Production

18:41 GMT 22.07.2022
© Sputnik / Varvara Gert'e / Go to the photo bankA tractor fertilizers winter cereals at a collective farm in the Teikovsky district of the Ivanovo region
A tractor fertilizers winter cereals at a collective farm in the Teikovsky district of the Ivanovo region - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
© Sputnik / Varvara Gert'e
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission proposed on Friday to temporarily bypass some EU agricultural rules to increase grain production and ensure food security worldwide.
"We are proposing a temporary short-term derogation from certain agricultural policy rules to: maximise the production capacity for cereals, put back 1.5 million hectares in production," the European Commission said in a tweet.
The Commission proposes to derogate from rules on crop rotation and maintenance of non-productive features on arable land.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, sit as two representatives of Ukraine and Russia delegations check hands during a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
Russia, Ukraine Sign UN-Mediated Grain Deal in Istanbul
14:21 GMT
"The derogation is temporary, limited to claim year 2023, and restricted to what is strictly necessary to address the global food security concerns, arising due to Russian military aggression against Ukraine, therefore excluding the planting of crops which are typically used for feeding animals (maize and soya)," the EU Commission's press release read.
EU member states will now have to review this proposal before it can be formally adopted by the Commission.
The aforementioned rules are part of the EU's GAECs (Good agricultural and environmental conditions), which is a set of standards aimed at achieving sustainable agriculture and concern water management, soil and carbon stock, and retention of landscape features. GAECs are adhered to by European farmers that receive financing as part of the common agricultural policy of the EU.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала