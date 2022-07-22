International
BREAKING: Russia Signs Grain Deal With UN, Turkey in Istanbul, Sputnik Correspondent Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/earths-crust-drips-like-cold-syrup-into-planets-core-study-says-1097699836.html
Earth's Crust Drips 'Like Cold Syrup' Into Planet's Core, Study Says
Earth's Crust Drips 'Like Cold Syrup' Into Planet's Core, Study Says
The lead author of the new research said their team confirmed that “a deformation on the surface of an area of the Andes Mountains has a large portion of the... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T13:47+0000
2022-07-22T13:47+0000
tech
andes mountains
earth
crust
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266219_0:267:2049:1419_1920x0_80_0_0_2547b0101dbe3e58b867d5e7d9d9b46f.jpg
A portion of our planet’s lithosphere beneath the Andes has been dripping into Earth’s core, with the process apparently taking place over the course of several million years, a new study suggests.According to ScienceAlert, this so-called lithospheric dripping has been identified “fairly recently” on Earth. During this process, sections of the planetary rocky crust start dripping into the mantle as they become heated to a certain temperature.The experiments conducted by the research team in a bid to confirm that lithospheric dripping was really responsible for the creation of certain geological features in the Central Andes have reportedly also revealed other ways in which the process may deform the planet’s crust, and not all of them were observed in the Andes.Thus, the media outlet notes, there may be other regions of the world where other forms of lithospheric dripping may be observed.
https://sputniknews.com/20220505/what-is-known-about-mysterious-continent-sized-blobs-within-earths-core-1095287707.html
andes mountains
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266219_0:75:2049:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_24c4728c7f6b898067a3cf07d2540260.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, andes mountains, earth, crust, study

Earth's Crust Drips 'Like Cold Syrup' Into Planet's Core, Study Says

13:47 GMT 22.07.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Argonne National Laboratory / Composition of Earth’s mantleComposition of Earth’s mantle revisited thanks to research at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source
Composition of Earth’s mantle revisited thanks to research at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Argonne National Laboratory / Composition of Earth’s mantle
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The lead author of the new research said their team confirmed that “a deformation on the surface of an area of the Andes Mountains has a large portion of the lithosphere below avalanched away."
A portion of our planet’s lithosphere beneath the Andes has been dripping into Earth’s core, with the process apparently taking place over the course of several million years, a new study suggests.
According to ScienceAlert, this so-called lithospheric dripping has been identified “fairly recently” on Earth. During this process, sections of the planetary rocky crust start dripping into the mantle as they become heated to a certain temperature.
"We have confirmed that a deformation on the surface of an area of the Andes Mountains has a large portion of the lithosphere below avalanched away," said Julia Andersen, geology graduate student at the University of Toronto and lead author of the study. "Owing to its high density, it dripped like cold syrup or honey deeper into the planetary interior and is likely responsible for two major tectonic events in the Central Andes – shifting the surface topography of the region by hundreds of kilometers and both crunching and stretching the surface crust itself."
The experiments conducted by the research team in a bid to confirm that lithospheric dripping was really responsible for the creation of certain geological features in the Central Andes have reportedly also revealed other ways in which the process may deform the planet’s crust, and not all of them were observed in the Andes.
Planet earth center core - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2022
What is Known About Mysterious Continent-Sized Blobs Within Earth's Core?
5 May, 13:30 GMT
Thus, the media outlet notes, there may be other regions of the world where other forms of lithospheric dripping may be observed.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала