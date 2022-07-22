https://sputniknews.com/20220722/earths-crust-drips-like-cold-syrup-into-planets-core-study-says-1097699836.html

Earth's Crust Drips 'Like Cold Syrup' Into Planet's Core, Study Says

22.07.2022

A portion of our planet’s lithosphere beneath the Andes has been dripping into Earth’s core, with the process apparently taking place over the course of several million years, a new study suggests.According to ScienceAlert, this so-called lithospheric dripping has been identified “fairly recently” on Earth. During this process, sections of the planetary rocky crust start dripping into the mantle as they become heated to a certain temperature.The experiments conducted by the research team in a bid to confirm that lithospheric dripping was really responsible for the creation of certain geological features in the Central Andes have reportedly also revealed other ways in which the process may deform the planet’s crust, and not all of them were observed in the Andes.Thus, the media outlet notes, there may be other regions of the world where other forms of lithospheric dripping may be observed.

