Canada's Military Creates New Space Division

OTTAWA (Sputnik) - The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has established the 3 Canadian Space Division as its newest addition to the country’s military, the Department of National Defense said in a statement on Friday.
"Today, Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), and Brigadier-General Mike Adamson, Commander of 3 Canadian Space Division, participated in a ceremony that marked the establishment of the RCAF’s newest Division - 3 Canadian Space Division, at National Defense Headquarters Carling in Ottawa, Ontario," the statement said.
The new division is an answer to Canada’s increasing need to protect its interests in space and will bolster the military's command by increasing its situational awareness, among other benefits, the statement said.
Space is gaining greater importance for Canada given the latest developments in the area of international security.
“As the international security environment becomes increasingly complex, space is a critical domain for our national security,” Defense Minister Anita Anand said.
Anand added that the 3 Canadian Space Division will help the country anticipate eventual threats.
This announcement is the latest development in Canada’s commitment to the Combined Space Operations Initiative, which includes the United States, United Kingdom and other allies.