https://sputniknews.com/20220722/bollywood-star-ranveer-singhs-viral-nude-photoshoot-sparks-meme-meltdown-on-twitter-1097690574.html

Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh's Viral Nude Photoshoot Sparks Meme Meltdown on Twitter

Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh's Viral Nude Photoshoot Sparks Meme Meltdown on Twitter

The photoshoot was a tribute to 1970s icon of American pop culture Burt Reynolds, who also went nude in a 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T11:08+0000

2022-07-22T11:08+0000

2022-07-22T11:08+0000

india

bollywood

celebrity

celebrity gossip

celebrity scandal

film star

movie star

nude

nude photos

meme

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097693272_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20dd871c38147048a3b8cd29379c75e0.jpg

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who keeps making headlines for his quirky fashion style, has once again intrigued fans with a nude photoshoot, sparking a meme fest.The 37-year-old actor, who has given remarkable performances in movies such as "Bajirao Mastani" (2015), "Padmaavat" (2018), "Gully Boy" (2019), "83" (2021), "RamLeela" (2013), and numerous others left everyone stunned as he shed his clothes for an exclusive photoshoot for Paper Magazine.In one of the viral photos, Singh posed exactly like the late American actor Burt Reynolds, sitting on a Turkish rug while wearing nothing but his birthday suit.Soon after his pictures went viral, netizens sparked a hilarious meme fest, plastering the actor's poses on classic paintings and using his expressions for relatable situations.Singh will next be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" with actress Alia Bhatt, and director Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus" along with Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity scandal, film star, movie star, nude, nude photos, meme, meme mania, memes, viral