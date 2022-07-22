International
Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh's Viral Nude Photoshoot Sparks Meme Meltdown on Twitter
Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh's Viral Nude Photoshoot Sparks Meme Meltdown on Twitter
The photoshoot was a tribute to 1970s icon of American pop culture Burt Reynolds, who also went nude in a 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.
india
bollywood
celebrity
celebrity gossip
celebrity scandal
film star
movie star
nude
nude photos
meme
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097693272_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20dd871c38147048a3b8cd29379c75e0.jpg
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who keeps making headlines for his quirky fashion style, has once again intrigued fans with a nude photoshoot, sparking a meme fest.The 37-year-old actor, who has given remarkable performances in movies such as "Bajirao Mastani" (2015), "Padmaavat" (2018), "Gully Boy" (2019), "83" (2021), "RamLeela" (2013), and numerous others left everyone stunned as he shed his clothes for an exclusive photoshoot for Paper Magazine.In one of the viral photos, Singh posed exactly like the late American actor Burt Reynolds, sitting on a Turkish rug while wearing nothing but his birthday suit.Soon after his pictures went viral, netizens sparked a hilarious meme fest, plastering the actor's poses on classic paintings and using his expressions for relatable situations.Singh will next be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" with actress Alia Bhatt, and director Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus" along with Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
india, bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity scandal, film star, movie star, nude, nude photos, meme, meme mania, memes, viral

Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh's Viral Nude Photoshoot Sparks Meme Meltdown on Twitter

Sangeeta Yadav
The photoshoot was a tribute to 1970s icon of American pop culture Burt Reynolds, who also went nude in a 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who keeps making headlines for his quirky fashion style, has once again intrigued fans with a nude photoshoot, sparking a meme fest.
The 37-year-old actor, who has given remarkable performances in movies such as "Bajirao Mastani" (2015), "Padmaavat" (2018), "Gully Boy" (2019), "83" (2021), "RamLeela" (2013), and numerous others left everyone stunned as he shed his clothes for an exclusive photoshoot for Paper Magazine.
In one of the viral photos, Singh posed exactly like the late American actor Burt Reynolds, sitting on a Turkish rug while wearing nothing but his birthday suit.

Speaking to Paper Magazine about his nude shoot, Singh said, "It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I've been damn f*cking naked. You can see my f*cking soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don't give a sh*t."

Soon after his pictures went viral, netizens sparked a hilarious meme fest, plastering the actor's poses on classic paintings and using his expressions for relatable situations.
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Netizens share hilarious memes after Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for a magazine goes viral on social media
Singh will next be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" with actress Alia Bhatt, and director Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus" along with Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.
