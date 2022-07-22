https://sputniknews.com/20220722/biden-admin-faces-backlash-over-banning-unvaccinated-djokovic-from-us-open-1097690064.html

Biden Admin Faces Backlash Over Banning Unvaccinated Djokovic From US Open

Biden Admin Faces Backlash Over Banning Unvaccinated Djokovic From US Open

Novak Djokovic has already missed this year's Australian Open due to his vaccination status and has no plans to get a jab in the near future. He is also set to... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T10:51+0000

2022-07-22T10:51+0000

2022-07-22T10:51+0000

sport

novak djokovic

us open

grand slam

grand slam

joe biden

us president

us president

vaccination

tennis star

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092425456_0:173:3071:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_b3f6a3cef18b17d50369c0d7b4becf1b.jpg

The Biden administration is facing an increasing amount of backlash over its decision not to allow Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to participate in the August-September US Open. After American tennis legend John McEnroe and Texas State Senator Drew Springer hit out at the US president for not letting Djokovic enter the country, television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, noted radio talk show host Charlie Kirk, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and Senators Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn, and Roger Marshall have now all come out in the Serbian's support. "This is the dumbest thing ever! Can someone wake sleepy Joe up from his nap and tell him the pandemic is over? Our government continues to work for #BigPharma?" Campos-Duffy's angry Twitter post said."This is absolutely despicable. @DjokerNole is the best tennis player in the world who performs at an ultra elite level is unable to compete in a premier athletic event in the US because of politics," Tenney wrote on the microblogging platform.However, the harshest criticism of Biden's vaccination policy came from Senators Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn, and Roger Marshall. While Cruz bluntly demanded "let Novak Djokovic play," Kansas Senator Roger Marshall called the ban on the 21-time Grand Slam winner "a shame," before emphasizing that the 35-year-old tennis player was "an extremely healthy individual with a low risk of death from COVID."Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn labeled the policy as "absurd."Netizens also jumped into the debate, slamming the decision not to allow Djokovic into the US.The growing support for Djokovic comes days after the US Open organizers released a statement that said they will follow the government's guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination for players' participation in the event. According to US government rules, a foreigner must be double vaccinated to enter the country, so unless the authorities make changes to their immunization policy, Djokovic won't be able to play in the US.

tennessee

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, novak djokovic, us open, grand slam, grand slam, joe biden, us president, us president, vaccination, tennis star, united states, vaccine, vaccine, senator, us senator, tennessee, texas, kansas