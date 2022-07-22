International
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/biden-admin-faces-backlash-over-banning-unvaccinated-djokovic-from-us-open-1097690064.html
Biden Admin Faces Backlash Over Banning Unvaccinated Djokovic From US Open
Biden Admin Faces Backlash Over Banning Unvaccinated Djokovic From US Open
Novak Djokovic has already missed this year's Australian Open due to his vaccination status and has no plans to get a jab in the near future. He is also set to... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T10:51+0000
2022-07-22T10:51+0000
sport
novak djokovic
us open
grand slam
grand slam
joe biden
us president
us president
vaccination
tennis star
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092425456_0:173:3071:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_b3f6a3cef18b17d50369c0d7b4becf1b.jpg
The Biden administration is facing an increasing amount of backlash over its decision not to allow Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to participate in the August-September US Open. After American tennis legend John McEnroe and Texas State Senator Drew Springer hit out at the US president for not letting Djokovic enter the country, television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, noted radio talk show host Charlie Kirk, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and Senators Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn, and Roger Marshall have now all come out in the Serbian's support. "This is the dumbest thing ever! Can someone wake sleepy Joe up from his nap and tell him the pandemic is over? Our government continues to work for #BigPharma?" Campos-Duffy's angry Twitter post said."This is absolutely despicable. @DjokerNole is the best tennis player in the world who performs at an ultra elite level is unable to compete in a premier athletic event in the US because of politics," Tenney wrote on the microblogging platform.However, the harshest criticism of Biden's vaccination policy came from Senators Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn, and Roger Marshall. While Cruz bluntly demanded "let Novak Djokovic play," Kansas Senator Roger Marshall called the ban on the 21-time Grand Slam winner "a shame," before emphasizing that the 35-year-old tennis player was "an extremely healthy individual with a low risk of death from COVID."Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn labeled the policy as "absurd."Netizens also jumped into the debate, slamming the decision not to allow Djokovic into the US.The growing support for Djokovic comes days after the US Open organizers released a statement that said they will follow the government's guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination for players' participation in the event. According to US government rules, a foreigner must be double vaccinated to enter the country, so unless the authorities make changes to their immunization policy, Djokovic won't be able to play in the US.
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092425456_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba10b0226564a8fdedd0a08001105f7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, novak djokovic, us open, grand slam, grand slam, joe biden, us president, us president, vaccination, tennis star, united states, vaccine, vaccine, senator, us senator, tennessee, texas, kansas

Biden Admin Faces Backlash Over Banning Unvaccinated Djokovic From US Open

10:51 GMT 22.07.2022
© AP Photo / Mark BakerFILE - Defending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022
FILE - Defending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
© AP Photo / Mark Baker
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Novak Djokovic has already missed this year's Australian Open due to his vaccination status and has no plans to get a jab in the near future. He is also set to miss the US Open next month, as overseas travelers aren't allowed to enter the United States if they haven't taken mandatory twin doses.
The Biden administration is facing an increasing amount of backlash over its decision not to allow Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to participate in the August-September US Open.

After American tennis legend John McEnroe and Texas State Senator Drew Springer hit out at the US president for not letting Djokovic enter the country, television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, noted radio talk show host Charlie Kirk, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and Senators Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn, and Roger Marshall have now all come out in the Serbian's support.

"This is the dumbest thing ever! Can someone wake sleepy Joe up from his nap and tell him the pandemic is over? Our government continues to work for #BigPharma?" Campos-Duffy's angry Twitter post said.

"So let me get this straight. The US Gov't will let millions of unvaccinated illegals stream across the border and buy them plane tickets to anywhere they want to go, but they won't let the world's best tennis player come to New York and compete in the US Open? This is a disgrace," Kirk stated on the social network.

"This is absolutely despicable. @DjokerNole is the best tennis player in the world who performs at an ultra elite level is unable to compete in a premier athletic event in the US because of politics," Tenney wrote on the microblogging platform.
However, the harshest criticism of Biden's vaccination policy came from Senators Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn, and Roger Marshall.
While Cruz bluntly demanded "let Novak Djokovic play," Kansas Senator Roger Marshall called the ban on the 21-time Grand Slam winner "a shame," before emphasizing that the 35-year-old tennis player was "an extremely healthy individual with a low risk of death from COVID."
Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn labeled the policy as "absurd."
Netizens also jumped into the debate, slamming the decision not to allow Djokovic into the US.
The growing support for Djokovic comes days after the US Open organizers released a statement that said they will follow the government's guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination for players' participation in the event.

According to US government rules, a foreigner must be double vaccinated to enter the country, so unless the authorities make changes to their immunization policy, Djokovic won't be able to play in the US.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала