AOC Arrest Stunt Reveals More Important Strength in The Movement
AOC Arrest Stunt Reveals More Important Strength in The Movement
Biden Humiliated By Saudi Leaders, Sri Lanka Continues Struggle Against Neoliberalism, Report Confirms Reality of Antisemitism In UK Labour 22.07.2022
AOC Arrest Stunt Reveals More Important Strength In The Movement
Biden Humiliated By Saudi Leaders, Sri Lanka Continues Struggle Against Neoliberalism, Report Confirms Reality of Antisemitism In UK Labour
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss Joe Biden's recent trip to Saudi Arabia and his apparent failure to secure any apparent foreing policy victory, how this trip and his inaction on foreign policy has hurt Biden’s political woes domestically, and how this trip has symbolized the degradation of the US image abroad and the slipping stranglehold of American power on the world stage.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by writer Indi Samarajiva to discuss the election of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president of Sri Lanka after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled after massive protests demanding his resignation, why Wickremesinghe is the pick of India and the US, the dynamics of the social movements pushing for systemic change, and why the Sri Lankan movement is fighting back against western colonialism and exploitation.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss a new report detailing the anti-Corbyn infighting launched by the right wing of the UK Labour Party and how accusations of antisemitism were weaponized for factional gain, the flaws of the report and the political agenda within the report itself, and how the rightward turn of the Laboour Party since the ousting of Jemery Corbyn has wekaened its position in UK politics.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss Joe Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis and his administration’s absolute abandonment of any sort of mitigation of the pandemic while asking Congress for more money for police, the opening of the trial of R. Kelly’s manager for calling in a threat on a screening of Surviving R. Kelly and the long documented history of abuse perpetrated by R. Kelly, and the stunt pulled by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the “squad” staging arrests for abortion rights.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
AOC Arrest Stunt Reveals More Important Strength in The Movement
Biden Humiliated By Saudi Leaders, Sri Lanka Continues Struggle Against Neoliberalism, Report Confirms Reality of Antisemitism In UK Labour
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss Joe Biden's recent trip to Saudi Arabia and his apparent failure to secure any apparent foreing policy victory, how this trip and his inaction on foreign policy has hurt Biden’s political woes domestically, and how this trip has symbolized the degradation of the US image abroad and the slipping stranglehold of American power on the world stage.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by writer Indi Samarajiva to discuss the election of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president of Sri Lanka after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled after massive protests demanding his resignation, why Wickremesinghe is the pick of India and the US, the dynamics of the social movements pushing for systemic change, and why the Sri Lankan movement is fighting back against western colonialism and exploitation.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss a new report detailing the anti-Corbyn infighting launched by the right wing of the UK Labour Party and how accusations of antisemitism were weaponized for factional gain, the flaws of the report and the political agenda within the report itself, and how the rightward turn of the Laboour Party since the ousting of Jemery Corbyn has wekaened its position in UK politics.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss Joe Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis and his administration’s absolute abandonment of any sort of mitigation of the pandemic while asking Congress for more money for police, the opening of the trial of R. Kelly’s manager for calling in a threat on a screening of Surviving R. Kelly and the long documented history of abuse perpetrated by R. Kelly, and the stunt pulled by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the “squad” staging arrests for abortion rights.
