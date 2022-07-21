World's Oldest Male Giant Panda Dies at 35 in Hong Kong
© AP Photo / Kin CheungA bouquet of flowers is placed to mourn the death of Chinese giant panda An An at the Ocean Park of Hong Kong, Thursday, July 21, 2022
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Over the past three weeks, the 35-year-old panda's health deteriorated, which kept him out of sight from visitors at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong.
The world's oldest male giant panda – An An – breathed his last in captivity on Thursday after being euthanized in Hong Kong due to his deteriorating health condition.
According to reports, An An had high blood pressure, a common condition among geriatric pandas, and he had stopped eating solid food.
To prevent his further suffering, the panda bear was euthanized in the morning after veterinarians from Ocean Park and government authorities consulted the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.
“An An lived a full life that ended at the respectable age of 35 – the equivalent of 105 years in human age,” a statement by Ocean Park read.
An An and a female panda, Jia Jia, were gifted to Hong Kong by Mainland China in 1999. They spent most of their life at Ocean Park.
© AP Photo / Kin CheungChinese Giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong on July 28, 2015. The world's oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity on Thursday, July 21, 2022 passed away after being euthanized in Hong Kong, following a deterioration in his health in recent weeks
Jia Jia passed away in 2016 aged 38, making her the oldest-ever female panda in captivity.
On Thursday, Ocean Park mourned An An as a family member who grew with the park and had built bonds with locals and tourists.
“An An has brought us fond memories with numerous heart-warming moments. His cleverness and playfulness will be dearly missed,” Paulo Pong, chairman of the Ocean Park Corporation, said in a statement.
China commonly practices “panda diplomacy” in which the mammals are leased to other countries as a sign of goodwill.
