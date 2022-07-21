https://sputniknews.com/20220721/worlds-oldest-male-giant-panda-dies-at-35-in-hong-kong-1097643124.html

World's Oldest Male Giant Panda Dies at 35 in Hong Kong

Over the past three weeks, the 35-year-old panda's health deteriorated, which kept him out of sight from visitors at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

The world's oldest male giant panda – An An – breathed his last in captivity on Thursday after being euthanized in Hong Kong due to his deteriorating health condition.According to reports, An An had high blood pressure, a common condition among geriatric pandas, and he had stopped eating solid food. To prevent his further suffering, the panda bear was euthanized in the morning after veterinarians from Ocean Park and government authorities consulted the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. An An and a female panda, Jia Jia, were gifted to Hong Kong by Mainland China in 1999. They spent most of their life at Ocean Park. Jia Jia passed away in 2016 aged 38, making her the oldest-ever female panda in captivity. On Thursday, Ocean Park mourned An An as a family member who grew with the park and had built bonds with locals and tourists. China commonly practices “panda diplomacy” in which the mammals are leased to other countries as a sign of goodwill.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

