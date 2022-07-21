https://sputniknews.com/20220721/white-house-press-secretary-holds-briefing-as-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-1097669324.html

White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing as Biden Tests Positive for COVID

The White House announced earlier in the day that the US president had tested positive for coronavirus. He is said to have mild symptoms, such as a runny nose... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a briefing hours after Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19. The president tweeted that he's "doing great" and "keeping busy" as he's isolating at the White House. His physician has confirmed that the POTUS is experiencing mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid.The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

