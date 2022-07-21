International
LIVE: White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing as Biden Tests Positive for COVID
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/white-house-press-secretary-holds-briefing-as-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-1097669324.html
White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing as Biden Tests Positive for COVID
White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing as Biden Tests Positive for COVID
The White House announced earlier in the day that the US president had tested positive for coronavirus. He is said to have mild symptoms, such as a runny nose... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-21T18:27+0000
2022-07-21T18:27+0000
us
joe biden
karine jean-pierre
white house
press secretary
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096125519_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f1c63714152af5b66140e392206cce6.jpg
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a briefing hours after Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19. The president tweeted that he's "doing great" and "keeping busy" as he's isolating at the White House. His physician has confirmed that the POTUS is experiencing mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid.The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing as Biden Tests Positive for COVID
White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing as Biden Tests Positive for COVID
2022-07-21T18:27+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096125519_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c98e0e7cd7b754fa66983660b3284ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, karine jean-pierre, white house, press secretary, covid-19, видео

White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing as Biden Tests Positive for COVID

18:27 GMT 21.07.2022
© AP Photo / Susan WalshWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 6, 2022
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
The White House announced earlier in the day that the US president had tested positive for coronavirus. He is said to have mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, occasional dry cough, and fatigue.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a briefing hours after Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19.
The president tweeted that he's "doing great" and "keeping busy" as he's isolating at the White House. His physician has confirmed that the POTUS is experiencing mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала