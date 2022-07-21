https://sputniknews.com/20220721/white-house-press-secretary-holds-briefing-as-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-1097669324.html
The White House announced earlier in the day that the US president had tested positive for coronavirus. He is said to have mild symptoms, such as a runny nose
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a briefing hours after Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19. The president tweeted that he's "doing great" and "keeping busy" as he's isolating at the White House. His physician has confirmed that the POTUS is experiencing mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid.The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
white house
The White House announced earlier in the day that the US president had tested positive for coronavirus. He is said to have mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, occasional dry cough, and fatigue.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a briefing hours after Joe Biden tested positive
for COVID-19.
The president tweeted that he's "doing great" and "keeping busy" as he's isolating at the White House. His physician has confirmed that the POTUS is experiencing mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!