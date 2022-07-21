https://sputniknews.com/20220721/what-a-downer-aussie-ex-ministers-report-details-problems-in-uk-border-force--1097646879.html

What a Downer: Aussie Ex-Minister's Report Details Problems in UK Border Force

What a Downer: Aussie Ex-Minister's Report Details Problems in UK Border Force

Former Australian Liberal Party foreign minister Alexander Downer's review backed many of the British government's most criticised plans for halting... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T13:54+0000

2022-07-21T13:54+0000

2022-07-21T13:54+0000

border force

united kingdom

great britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51fa63e921e2d2c1e8acaf7df980ffbb.jpg

A new government report has highlighted failings in the UK's Border Force — as numbers of immigrants trafficked from mainland Europe is set to double again.The "wide-ranging" review of Britain's customs and immigration service by former Australian foreign affairs minister Alexander Downer was ordered by Home Secretary Priti Patel in February this year.Downer's final report was released on Wednesday afternoon.Lack of Planning for the Migrant CrisisDowner had harsh words for the force's lack of forward-thinking, which he said was "short-term and broadly focused on the next crisis or immediate busy period". He called it "concerning" that planning for summer 2022 was left until May of this year."The frustration about the short-term planning is felt significantly at port level," he wrote. "I heard from several port operators, as well as Border Force staff, about the impact this lack of data had on day-to-day operations as well as longer term investment in the infrastructure of the immigration hall".Downer also warned that the Border Force Maritime command, a force of 30 vessels and 230 crew, was under-equipped to deal with the ever-rising number of illegal immigrants trying to reach the UK in small boats.The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee reported on Monday this week that the total number of people trafficked across the English Channel and North Sea from mainland Europe this year could reach 60,000, more than twice the figure for 2021."The craft that are used to make the crossing are unstable, frequently unseaworthy, overloaded and poorly navigated," Downer wrote. "The risk to life is significant as was demonstrated by the loss of 27 lives in November 2021."Downer concluded that "the problem of illegal entry by small boats is not solvable in the Channel by Border Force". But he said the government's New Plan for Immigration — which has drawn fire and legal challenges from pro-immigration activists and refugee aid charities — includes other measures that could solve crisis, "albeit with some challenges and risks remaining".Turning Back the BoatsThe former Australian minister also cautioned that neither Border Force Maritime nor the Royal Navy were capable of search-and-rescue operations in the English channel, saying that more "appropriate" vessels and crews needed to be sourced.But in a paragraph that may anger campaigners and some opposition parties, Downer said "turnaround tactics" should be made "available" to the Border Force — and that the work could be farmed out to private companies.He argued that "Contracted vessels and specialist crews may be more effective in conducting these challenging operations".And Downer backed the government's much-criticised policy of sending illegal immigrants who claim political asylum to the east African state of Rwanda for resettlement, saying the UK could learn from Australia's now-ended policy of "third-country processing" of claimants at a detention centre on the island of Manus in neighbouring Papua New Guinea."The lessons from Australia’s experience on this issue suggest that the pace with which people are moved, along with avoiding a running commentary on numbers, is useful in achieving success," Downer advised.But he also believed that a "strategic, mutually beneficial agreement with France would be desirable to secure a sustainable solution to the challenge of illegal migration by small boats".Pay and Training InequalitiesSpeaking to Border Force agents, Downer found there were major pay disparities — even between agents doing the same job — due to staff inheriting salaries and overtime rates from previous organisations, which "created tension within the workforce"."There is fundamental unfairness created by the different terms and conditions that staff are on; some staff are on significantly better terms than the colleagues they are working alongside, performing the same role in the same location," he wrote.He also found inconsistent levels of training between staff, with the "most troubling" area being "Physical Safety," where a level three training is required before they can defend a colleague from a violent attack or physically restrain a suspect."But this level of training is not mandated, so colleagues cannot be confident that all colleagues wearing the same uniform as them will necessarily be able to assist them in a situation where that is required," Downer stressed.Patel said in a tweet that she "welcomed" Downer's report.

https://sputniknews.com/20220718/mps-doubt-rwanda-asylum-deal-can-stop-channel-trafficking-doubling-again-1097429787.html

united kingdom

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

border force, united kingdom, great britain