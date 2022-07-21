International
US Temporarily Halts Flights at Washington Airport Due to Drone Activity
US Temporarily Halts Flights at Washington Airport Due to Drone Activity
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an advisory on Thursday that it has temporarily stopped flights at Ronald Reagan... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
Both arrivals and departures have been halted at the airport due to an authorized drone located near one of its three runways, the advisory said.At present, operations have resumed at the airport, according to the FAA dashboard.The airspace near the airport is governed by Special Flights Rules established by the FAA. The rules prohibit flying unmanned aircraft within a 15-mile radius of Ronald Reagan National Airport and violators may be subject to civil and criminal liability.
18:38 GMT 21.07.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an advisory on Thursday that it has temporarily stopped flights at Ronald Reagan National Airport, which serves the Washington, DC area, because of a drone activity near the runway.
Both arrivals and departures have been halted at the airport due to an authorized drone located near one of its three runways, the advisory said.
At present, operations have resumed at the airport, according to the FAA dashboard.
The airspace near the airport is governed by Special Flights Rules established by the FAA. The rules prohibit flying unmanned aircraft within a 15-mile radius of Ronald Reagan National Airport and violators may be subject to civil and criminal liability.
