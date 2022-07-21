https://sputniknews.com/20220721/us-temporarily-halts-flights-at-washington-airport-due-to-drone-activity-1097674147.html

US Temporarily Halts Flights at Washington Airport Due to Drone Activity

US Temporarily Halts Flights at Washington Airport Due to Drone Activity

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an advisory on Thursday that it has temporarily stopped flights at Ronald Reagan... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T18:38+0000

2022-07-21T18:38+0000

2022-07-21T18:38+0000

us

drone

washington dc

airport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083068901_0:80:2048:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_08f72acc8223a2caad93ad637ecfb34a.jpg

Both arrivals and departures have been halted at the airport due to an authorized drone located near one of its three runways, the advisory said.At present, operations have resumed at the airport, according to the FAA dashboard.The airspace near the airport is governed by Special Flights Rules established by the FAA. The rules prohibit flying unmanned aircraft within a 15-mile radius of Ronald Reagan National Airport and violators may be subject to civil and criminal liability.

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, drone, washington dc, airport