International
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/trumps-letter-admitted-to-evidence-in-steve-bannons-trial-1097645528.html
Trump's Letter Admitted to Evidence in Steve Bannon’s Trial
Trump's Letter Admitted to Evidence in Steve Bannon’s Trial
Having previously avoided a subpoena from the January 6 Committee, Bannon apparently changed his stance on the matter after receiving a permission to testify... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-21T08:29+0000
2022-07-21T08:29+0000
us
steve bannon
trial
evidence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081041457_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_328f67c523ffd088b6a2bf78c7617455.jpg
US District Judge Carl Nichols who presides over the trial of former White House strategist Steve Bannon has allowed a 9 July letter from ex-POTUS Donald Trump into evidence, New York Post reports.Bannon, who currently stands trial on charges of contempt of Congress after dodging a subpoena from the January 6 Committee, has pleaded not guilty and claimed that he avoided the panel only because his “former boss” told him not to cooperate, the newspaper notes.The letter from Trump, however, reportedly gave his former strategist a green light to testify before the committee investigating the US Capitol riot of 6 January, leading Bannon to change his stance on the matter and express willingness to cooperate with the panel.Judge Nichols, however, told the jury that they shouldn’t consider Bannon’s claim of confidential communications with Trump as an excuse for non-compliance, the newspaper points out.While the prosecution rested its case after calling only two witnesses, the committee staff director and general counsel Kristin Amerling and an FBI special agent who investigated Bannon’s defiance of the subpoena, the defense announced that they want to ask the judge on Thursday to dismiss charges against Bannon.
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/steve-bannon-says-hes-going-medieval-after-agreeing-to-testify-before-jan-6-panel--1097251606.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081041457_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9ba18315aaadfd31eccc3d06ea27f3c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, steve bannon, trial, evidence

Trump's Letter Admitted to Evidence in Steve Bannon’s Trial

08:29 GMT 21.07.2022
© AP Photo / Domenico StinellisFormer White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
© AP Photo / Domenico Stinellis
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Having previously avoided a subpoena from the January 6 Committee, Bannon apparently changed his stance on the matter after receiving a permission to testify before it from his former boss, ex-US President Donald Trump.
US District Judge Carl Nichols who presides over the trial of former White House strategist Steve Bannon has allowed a 9 July letter from ex-POTUS Donald Trump into evidence, New York Post reports.
Bannon, who currently stands trial on charges of contempt of Congress after dodging a subpoena from the January 6 Committee, has pleaded not guilty and claimed that he avoided the panel only because his “former boss” told him not to cooperate, the newspaper notes.
The letter from Trump, however, reportedly gave his former strategist a green light to testify before the committee investigating the US Capitol riot of 6 January, leading Bannon to change his stance on the matter and express willingness to cooperate with the panel.
Steve Bannon is seen on a video screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
Steve Bannon Says He’s Going ‘Medieval’ After Agreeing to Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel
13 July, 01:34 GMT
Judge Nichols, however, told the jury that they shouldn’t consider Bannon’s claim of confidential communications with Trump as an excuse for non-compliance, the newspaper points out.
While the prosecution rested its case after calling only two witnesses, the committee staff director and general counsel Kristin Amerling and an FBI special agent who investigated Bannon’s defiance of the subpoena, the defense announced that they want to ask the judge on Thursday to dismiss charges against Bannon.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала