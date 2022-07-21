https://sputniknews.com/20220721/trump-i-want-the-secret-service-tapes-far-more-than-jan-6-panel--1097638522.html

Trump: ‘I Want the Secret Service Tapes Far More Than’ Jan. 6 Panel

Over the weekend, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a January 6 panelist, disclosed that once-deleted Secret Service text messages would be turned over to the panel by... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump took to his ‘Truth Social’ platform to reiterate his disdain for the House select committee and its investigation into his actions on January 6, 2021, as well as those leading up to his delayed plea for order.The tapes in question relate to accusations made by Cassidy Hutchinson, the former White House aide who revealed that Trump lunged at his security detail after being informed he would not be taken to the US Capitol to “protest” with his supporters.Trump has denied the allegation.“The procedure for preserving content prior to this purge appears to have been contrary to federal records retention requirements and may represent a possible violation of the Federal Records Act,” Thompson wrote alongside vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).The panel qualified that the Secret Service has produced thousands of pages of other documents, which “investigators are assessing.”

