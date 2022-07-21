Trump: ‘I Want the Secret Service Tapes Far More Than’ Jan. 6 Panel
Over the weekend, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a January 6 panelist, disclosed that once-deleted Secret Service text messages would be turned over to the panel by Tuesday. However, the panel only received one text thread from the law enforcement agency, prompting some members to accuse the Secret Service of violating federal records-keeping law.
Former US President Donald Trump took to his ‘Truth Social’ platform to reiterate his disdain for the House select committee and its investigation into his actions on January 6, 2021, as well as those leading up to his delayed plea for order.
“I want the Secret Service tapes far more than the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs in that ridiculous and libelous story of me supposedly choking a big and strong Secret Service Agent around the neck while the Beast (wrong car!) would be shown to be, as the Secret Service has already confirmed, Fake (and Fraudulent!),” he said in a post, referring to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
The tapes in question relate to accusations made by Cassidy Hutchinson, the former White House aide who revealed that Trump lunged at his security detail after being informed he would not be taken to the US Capitol to “protest” with his supporters.
Trump has denied the allegation.
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of House select committee, openly questioned the Secret Service’s practices in a Wednesday memo, noting that the panel has “concerns about a system migration that we have been told resulted in the erasure of Secret Service cell phone data.”
“The procedure for preserving content prior to this purge appears to have been contrary to federal records retention requirements and may represent a possible violation of the Federal Records Act,” Thompson wrote alongside vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).
The panel qualified that the Secret Service has produced thousands of pages of other documents, which “investigators are assessing.”