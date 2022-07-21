https://sputniknews.com/20220721/teslas-net-income-attributable-to-common-stockholders-doubles-up-to-23bln-in-q2-2022-1097644704.html

Tesla's Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Doubles Up to $2.3bln in Q2 2022

Tesla's Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Doubles Up to $2.3bln in Q2 2022

Diluted earnings per share amounted to $1.95 compared to $1.02 a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached $2.27, exceeding analysts' forecast of $1.86.Tesla's revenue for the second quarter surged by 42% to $16.9 billion, outrunning the $16.52 billion forecast. Electric vehicle sales accounted for $14.6 billion, up 43% compared with the same period last year. According to Tesla, the quarterly increase in revenue was primarily due to growth in vehicle deliveries, increased average selling price and growth in other parts of the business.The company also converted roughly 75% of its Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency, adding $936 million to its balance sheet. Tesla expects to reach a 50% average annual growth in deliveries of cars in its multi-year projections. The pace of growth will depend on a number of factors, including the capacity and stability of the supply chain.The company’s shares are rising in price by 1.5% in preliminary trading following the financial results release. On the contrary, the price of Bitcoin decreased by 2%.Bitcoin was down by 1.9% to $22,900 at Binance, the largest exchange by volume in cryptocurrency trading, as of 05:14 GMT.According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculated the average price of more than 20 exchanges, the bitcoin price decreased by 2.1% to an average of $22,920 during the day.

