https://sputniknews.com/20220721/syrian-air-defenses-engaging-missile-strikes-over-damascus---state-media-1097676759.html
Syrian Air Defenses Engaging Missile Strikes Over Damascus - State Media
Syrian Air Defenses Engaging Missile Strikes Over Damascus - State Media
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Friday morning that air defenses had activated in the capital city of Damascus in response to inbound missile strikes. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-21T21:55+0000
2022-07-21T21:55+0000
2022-07-21T22:20+0000
syria
damascus
air defense
strikes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105246/28/1052462888_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_03b0098ecb811e950bc1202117fd531a.jpg
Explosions were reported in the vicinity of the capital on Friday morning, although the targets of the strike were as yet unclear. At least seven explosions were reported, in the areas of Al-Sidiyah Zainab and Qudsayya.Video shared online was purported to be of the Syrian air defenses, but the veracity of the video was uncertain.Israel has for years carried out strikes against targets in Syria, which it typically claims are Iranian and intended for use in attacking Israel. Jerusalem does not have formal diplomatic relations with either Iran or Syria.
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105246/28/1052462888_56:0:945:667_1920x0_80_0_0_04d9bf08c165dafb34edde802db989fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, damascus, air defense, strikes
Syrian Air Defenses Engaging Missile Strikes Over Damascus - State Media
21:55 GMT 21.07.2022 (Updated: 22:20 GMT 21.07.2022)
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Friday morning that air defenses had activated in the capital city of Damascus in response to inbound missile strikes.
Explosions were reported in the vicinity of the capital on Friday morning, although the targets of the strike were as yet unclear. At least seven explosions
were reported, in the areas of Al-Sidiyah Zainab and Qudsayya.
Video shared online was purported to be of the Syrian air defenses, but the veracity of the video was uncertain.
Israel has for years carried out strikes against targets
in Syria, which it typically claims are Iranian and intended for use in attacking Israel. Jerusalem does not have formal diplomatic relations with either Iran or Syria.