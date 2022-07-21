International
Russian Oil Production Grows by 3.4% in First Half of 2022 - Energy Minister
Russian Oil Production Grows by 3.4% in First Half of 2022 - Energy Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The production of oil in Russia in the first half of 2022 grew by 3.4% compared to last year, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on...
"Oil production in the first six months exceeds previous year's indicator by 3.4%," the minister said, reporting to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the work of the field and the preparedness for the fall-winter season.Putin said during the meeting that in the first four months of 2022 there was a certain decrease in refined oil output, but the situation has changed.The production of petroleum and diesel fuel in the first half of this year was higher than last year by 4.5%, according to the Russian energy minister.Shulginov added that Russian oil export in first six months of 2022 also exceeded that of last year, however he did not give specific figures.Russia's oil output in 2021 amounted to 524 million tonnes. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated in June that oil production in 2022 is expected to be 500 million tonnes, which would signify a 5% decrease compared to the result of the previous year.
16:32 GMT 21.07.2022
