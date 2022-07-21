https://sputniknews.com/20220721/russian-cosmonaut-european-astronaut-conduct-joint-spacewalk-at-iss-1097642481.html

Russian Cosmonaut, European Astronaut Conduct Joint Spacewalk at ISS

This will be the 251st spacewalk at the ISS in total and the sixth in 2022. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of a joint spacewalk by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and his European Space Agency counterpart Samantha Cristoforetti, which is taking place at the International Space Station on Thursday, July 21.Cristoforetti and Artemyev are scheduled to exit the ISS at 10 a.m. ET and spend nearly seven hours working to install a 36-foot-long new robotic arm, part of the Russian Nauka science module.The spacewalk will be the first joint endeavor in more than 20 years.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

