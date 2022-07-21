International
Breaking News: Russia, Hungary Set on Implementing Major Projects, Including in Energy Sphere, Lavrov Says
Russian Business Aims at Winning Azerbaijani Market, REC Says
Russian Business Aims at Winning Azerbaijani Market, REC Says
The Russian Export Center has supported $230 million worth of exports to Azerbaijan in 2021. Despite the geopolitical turbulence, Russian business has not... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
Nuri Guliev, a representative of the Russian Export Center (REC) in Azerbaijan, talked about trade and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia in an interview with Radio Sputnik.The representative of the Russian Export Center noted that, considering the current circumstances, the REC is ready to offer the Azerbaijani market as an alternative to the markets that Russian companies have now lost.Russian Export Center JSC (REC) is a state institution for non-resource export support. It offers Russian exporters a wide range of financial and non-financial support instruments, acting as a single window for Russian companies wishing to export their products to other countries.
Russian Business Aims at Winning Azerbaijani Market, REC Says

12:52 GMT 21.07.2022
Stand of JSC "Russian Export Center" (REC) at the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM-2019" in Yekaterinburg
Stand of JSC Russian Export Center (REC) at the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2019 in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
The Russian Export Center has supported $230 million worth of exports to Azerbaijan in 2021. Despite the geopolitical turbulence, Russian business has not stopped at what has been achieved and continues to conquer new niches.
Nuri Guliev, a representative of the Russian Export Center (REC) in Azerbaijan, talked about trade and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

“We seek to dynamically increase our export volume, and we have already showed some very good results since opening [the REC's representative office]. We're increasing that number year after year, definitely. We provide a certain discount and consider the geopolitical factors that are currently taking place, and the economic turbulence associated, among other things, with the coronavirus outbreak and with regional events. But we very much hope that our volume will grow this year. At the same time, I must say that the flow of exports to Azerbaijan in light of current events is only increasing. In other words, Russian business is currently very focused on Azerbaijan. In this respect, we have every reason to assume that our volume will grow,” said Guliev.

Russian Business Aims at Winning the Azerbaijani Market, REC says
The representative of the Russian Export Center noted that, considering the current circumstances, the REC is ready to offer the Azerbaijani market as an alternative to the markets that Russian companies have now lost.

"I would say that currently, Azerbaijan is probably, in a good sense, one of the easiest countries for Russian exports to enter.We, as the Russian Export Center, provide a full range of services, more than 100 of them. Companies of a completely different caliber and with different budgets turn to us for help. In terms of companies and demand, it would probably be appropriate to name five or six products as the drivers of our exports. What exactly is Azerbaijan buying? What I think will always be useful first and foremost is wheat, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, sugar, and timber. These are high value-added products. We also actively promote the oil and gas industry. That is, these kinds of products are in high demand in Azerbaijan," he added.

Russian Export Center JSC (REC) is a state institution for non-resource export support. It offers Russian exporters a wide range of financial and non-financial support instruments, acting as a single window for Russian companies wishing to export their products to other countries.
