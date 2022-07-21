Russian Business Aims at Winning Azerbaijani Market, REC Says

"I would say that currently, Azerbaijan is probably, in a good sense, one of the easiest countries for Russian exports to enter.We, as the Russian Export Center, provide a full range of services, more than 100 of them. Companies of a completely different caliber and with different budgets turn to us for help. In terms of companies and demand, it would probably be appropriate to name five or six products as the drivers of our exports. What exactly is Azerbaijan buying? What I think will always be useful first and foremost is wheat, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, sugar, and timber. These are high value-added products. We also actively promote the oil and gas industry. That is, these kinds of products are in high demand in Azerbaijan," he added.