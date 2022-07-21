International
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/russia-permits-17-year-old-belgian-pilots-flight-over-its-airspace-to-set-world-record-1097663211.html
Russia Permits 17-Year-Old Belgian Pilot's Flight Over Its Airspace to Set World Record
Russia Permits 17-Year-Old Belgian Pilot's Flight Over Its Airspace to Set World Record
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) announced on Thursday that it has authorized the flight over Russian airspace... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-21T13:44+0000
2022-07-21T13:44+0000
russia
pilot
belgium
flight
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662817_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_884874395613a0da0e712fc6ad419b88.jpg
"By the decision of the Rosaviatsiya chief Alexander Neradko, a one-time permit was issued for the Shark aircraft to fly through the Russian Federation on the route Seoul (Korea) - Nome (US). The light aircraft is performing a non-commercial flight, setting a new world record. The aircraft is piloted by the youngest pilot in aviation history, 17-year-old Belgian citizen, Mack Rutherford," the statement read.The flight will be launched on July 25 and run for four days through the Russian cities of Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Magadan and Anadyr. To ensure the safety of the flight, Rosaviatsiya instructed the Far Eastern and Magadan regional offices to take this issue under special control. Destination and reserve airports on the route have been assigned to render ground service and ensure the necessary amount of fuel for Rutherford’s plane, the statement noted.The branches of the Russian State Air Traffic Management Corporation have also been tasked to render quality air navigation service and meteorological support for the flight. Furthermore, the aircraft will be under control of regional aviation search and rescue services, with Rosaviatsiya to constantly monitor the flight over Russian territory.In response to Russia launching its military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with the European Union, United States, Canada and other states shutting down their airspace to all Russian flights. Russia retaliated to the sanctions with mirror measures and closed its airspace to aircraft from unfriendly nations.
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662817_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c524fe554c8af76e90cce6f3172d2f48.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, pilot, belgium, flight

Russia Permits 17-Year-Old Belgian Pilot's Flight Over Its Airspace to Set World Record

13:44 GMT 21.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOVMack Rutherford, 16, walks in front of his airplane, prior to his departure on a bid to become the youngest solo pilot to fly around the world at Sofia West airport near Radomir on March 23, 2022.
Mack Rutherford, 16, walks in front of his airplane, prior to his departure on a bid to become the youngest solo pilot to fly around the world at Sofia West airport near Radomir on March 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) announced on Thursday that it has authorized the flight over Russian airspace for a 17-year-old Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, who intends to set a world record as the world's youngest pilot by performing a flight from Seoul to the American city of Nome, Alaska.
"By the decision of the Rosaviatsiya chief Alexander Neradko, a one-time permit was issued for the Shark aircraft to fly through the Russian Federation on the route Seoul (Korea) - Nome (US). The light aircraft is performing a non-commercial flight, setting a new world record. The aircraft is piloted by the youngest pilot in aviation history, 17-year-old Belgian citizen, Mack Rutherford," the statement read.
The flight will be launched on July 25 and run for four days through the Russian cities of Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Magadan and Anadyr. To ensure the safety of the flight, Rosaviatsiya instructed the Far Eastern and Magadan regional offices to take this issue under special control. Destination and reserve airports on the route have been assigned to render ground service and ensure the necessary amount of fuel for Rutherford’s plane, the statement noted.
The branches of the Russian State Air Traffic Management Corporation have also been tasked to render quality air navigation service and meteorological support for the flight. Furthermore, the aircraft will be under control of regional aviation search and rescue services, with Rosaviatsiya to constantly monitor the flight over Russian territory.
In response to Russia launching its military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with the European Union, United States, Canada and other states shutting down their airspace to all Russian flights. Russia retaliated to the sanctions with mirror measures and closed its airspace to aircraft from unfriendly nations.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала