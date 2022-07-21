https://sputniknews.com/20220721/russia-hungary-set-on-implementing-major-projects-including-in-energy-sphere-lavrov-says-1097660195.html

Russia, Hungary Set on Implementing Major Projects, Including in Energy Sphere, Lavrov Says

Hungary has asserted an independent policy unique in the European Union in relation to the Ukrainian crisis, refusing to slap sanctions on Russian energy, and... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

Russia and Hungary are intent on promoting their bilateral cooperation, notwithstanding EU sanctions, and are looking to implement major projects, including in the energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated."Despite the difficult international situation, despite the desire of some of our partners to increase sanctions pressure against Russia, our interaction continues, and last year we managed to overcome the recession caused by the pandemic and to achieve growth of over 25 percent in our trade turnover," Lavrov said, speaking to his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Moscow on Thursday."I consider your visit very timely, including for the continuation of our trust-based exchange of views on regional and international issues," Lavrov said. He added that the Russian side would inform Szijjarto of the current state of Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine."I know that you are closely following the situation in Ukraine as it develops, including from the point of view of the Hungarian national minority, and today we will be prepared to give you our vision of how our special military operation is developing and about the prospects for resolving this serious crisis," he said.

