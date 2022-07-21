International
Breaking News: Russia, Hungary Set on Implementing Major Projects, Including in Energy Sphere, Lavrov Says
Rosatom: Turkey's First Nuclear Power Plant to Be Ready in 2023
Rosatom: Turkey's First Nuclear Power Plant to Be Ready in 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu, being built with Russian involvement, would be completed in 2023, the head of the Russian atomic agency...
"All construction and assembly work will be completed and nuclear fuel will be delivered to the site in 2023," Alexey Likhachev said during a visit to the construction site in southern Turkey.Likhachev said that the project had withstood the pressure of the pandemic and Western economic sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine."Nothing has stopped us. None of our nuclear technologies are at risk. They are indigenous Russian export that is not affected by any imports or restrictions," the Rosatom boss said.Rosatom began the construction of the 4,800MW Akkuyu NPP in Mersin province in 2018. The construction of the fourth and final reactor officially began on Thursday.
21.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu, being built with Russian involvement, would be completed in 2023, the head of the Russian atomic agency Rosatom said Thursday.
"All construction and assembly work will be completed and nuclear fuel will be delivered to the site in 2023," Alexey Likhachev said during a visit to the construction site in southern Turkey.
Likhachev said that the project had withstood the pressure of the pandemic and Western economic sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.
"Nothing has stopped us. None of our nuclear technologies are at risk. They are indigenous Russian export that is not affected by any imports or restrictions," the Rosatom boss said.
Rosatom began the construction of the 4,800MW Akkuyu NPP in Mersin province in 2018. The construction of the fourth and final reactor officially began on Thursday.
