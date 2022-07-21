International
Scoop: Ukrainian Grain Issue Appears Resolved, Agreement to Be Signed Friday, UN Source Says
Poll: Inflation Top Issue for US Voters Ahead of Midterms
Poll: Inflation Top Issue for US Voters Ahead of Midterms
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Sputnik) – Inflation is the top issue for registered voters ahead of the November mid-term elections in the United States, according to a... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
"Inflation is top of mind for U.S. voters as they look toward November’s midterm elections," according to a release, with 37% of respondents citing it as their priority. It is also the leading issue for both Republicans (57%) and independents (42%). For Democrats, the top issue is abortion (29%) compared to 14% citing inflation.The poll found that other key issues for voters are abortion, guns, healthcare, and the January 6 hearings. While 57% say former President Donald Trump deserves blame for the Capitol attack, 61% do not believe he will face any criminal charges.The poll of 1,160 adults was conducted from July 11 to July 17 by Marist Poll, sponsored by NPR and PBS NewsHour.
Poll: Inflation Top Issue for US Voters Ahead of Midterms

16:28 GMT 21.07.2022
People shop for frozen food at a store in Rosemead, California on June 28, 2022
People shop for frozen food at a store in Rosemead, California on June 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Sputnik) – Inflation is the top issue for registered voters ahead of the November mid-term elections in the United States, according to a Marist national survey.
"Inflation is top of mind for U.S. voters as they look toward November’s midterm elections," according to a release, with 37% of respondents citing it as their priority. It is also the leading issue for both Republicans (57%) and independents (42%). For Democrats, the top issue is abortion (29%) compared to 14% citing inflation.
The poll found that other key issues for voters are abortion, guns, healthcare, and the January 6 hearings. While 57% say former President Donald Trump deserves blame for the Capitol attack, 61% do not believe he will face any criminal charges.
The poll of 1,160 adults was conducted from July 11 to July 17 by Marist Poll, sponsored by NPR and PBS NewsHour.
