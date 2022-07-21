https://sputniknews.com/20220721/poll-inflation-top-issue-for-us-voters-ahead-of-mid-term-elections-1097668435.html
Poll: Inflation Top Issue for US Voters Ahead of Midterms
16:28 GMT 21.07.2022 (Updated: 16:29 GMT 21.07.2022)
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Sputnik) – Inflation is the top issue for registered voters ahead of the November mid-term elections in the United States, according to a Marist national survey.
"Inflation is top of mind for U.S. voters as they look toward November’s midterm elections," according to a release, with 37% of respondents citing it as their priority. It is also the leading issue for both Republicans (57%) and independents (42%). For Democrats, the top issue is abortion (29%) compared to 14% citing inflation.
The poll found that other key issues for voters are abortion, guns, healthcare, and the January 6 hearings. While 57% say former President Donald Trump deserves blame for the Capitol attack, 61% do not believe he will face any criminal charges.
The poll of 1,160 adults was conducted from July 11 to July 17 by Marist Poll, sponsored by NPR and PBS NewsHour.