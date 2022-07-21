https://sputniknews.com/20220721/poll-inflation-top-issue-for-us-voters-ahead-of-mid-term-elections-1097668435.html

Poll: Inflation Top Issue for US Voters Ahead of Midterms

Poll: Inflation Top Issue for US Voters Ahead of Midterms

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Sputnik) – Inflation is the top issue for registered voters ahead of the November mid-term elections in the United States, according to a... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T16:28+0000

2022-07-21T16:28+0000

2022-07-21T16:29+0000

us

inflation

midterms

midterm elections

us midterm elections

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097356523_0:0:3315:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_4a7a072ea30313864428d901651382e0.jpg

"Inflation is top of mind for U.S. voters as they look toward November’s midterm elections," according to a release, with 37% of respondents citing it as their priority. It is also the leading issue for both Republicans (57%) and independents (42%). For Democrats, the top issue is abortion (29%) compared to 14% citing inflation.The poll found that other key issues for voters are abortion, guns, healthcare, and the January 6 hearings. While 57% say former President Donald Trump deserves blame for the Capitol attack, 61% do not believe he will face any criminal charges.The poll of 1,160 adults was conducted from July 11 to July 17 by Marist Poll, sponsored by NPR and PBS NewsHour.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, inflation, midterms, midterm elections, us midterm elections, poll