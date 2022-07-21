https://sputniknews.com/20220721/pentagon-creates-new-office-to-investigate-ufos-that-stray-too-close-to-us-military-facilities-1097664238.html

Pentagon Creates New Office to Investigate UFOs That Stray Too Close to US Military Facilities

The US military has established a new office called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in an effort to further investigate the nature of so-called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), as UFOs are often referred to nowadays.According to Newsweek, the creation of the new office was announced by the Pentagon earlier this week, following the amendment of a previous directive to establish the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG)."The original name (AOIMSG) and mission did not include the expanded scope of the organization outlined in Section 1683 of fiscal 2022 NDAA," Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough told the magazine. "We feel that the new name, AARO, better reflects the expanded scope and mission of the office – which includes anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects."She pointed out that the US military takes incursions into “special use spaces” by any object, identified or not, very seriously and investigates each such instance."Safety of our personnel and security of our operations are of paramount concern,” she said. “We have always been concerned that incursions by unidentified aerial or anomalous phenomena could potentially pose a threat to US national security."The Pentagon also announced that the mission of the new office will be to “synchronize efforts across the Department of Defense, and with other US federal departments and agencies, to detect, identify and attribute objects of interest in, on or near military installations, operating areas, training areas, special use airspace and other areas of interest, and, as necessary, to mitigate any associated threats to safety of operations and national security."

