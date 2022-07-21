https://sputniknews.com/20220721/nord-stream-ag-resumes-gas-deliveries-to-eu-after-maintenance-works-1097646970.html

Nord Stream AG Resumes Gas Deliveries to EU After Maintenance Works

Nord Stream AG Resumes Gas Deliveries to EU After Maintenance Works

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Operator Nord Stream AG said on Thursday that it had successfully completed all planned works on both strings of the Nord Stream gas... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Nord Stream AG has successfully completed all planned maintenance works on its twin gas pipelines within the scheduled period. Gas transmission resumed on 21 July 2022," the operator said in a statement.Gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline currently make up about 30% of capacity, operator Nord Stream AG said on Thursday, adding that reaching 2.66 million cubic meters per hour may take several hours.The data provided by gas transmission operators OPAL and NEL earlier in the day showed that the deliveries resumed from 04:00 GMT after scheduled maintenance works. The physical flow during the first hour of operation amounted to almost 1.9 million cubic meters, according to the operator's data. This is about 30% of the nominal power of the line.According to the head of the German Federal Network Agency, Klaus Muller, the real volumes of gas supplied via Nord Stream 1 have exceeded those announced on the day of the pipeline launch, and could reach a level of 40% the same day.Austrian oil and gas company OMV said Russia’s Gazprom confirmed some 50% of requested gas on Thursday which is in line with the level before the pipeline was suspended for maintenance. "The real gas flow will only be clear during these gas days, which began at 6.00, however, Gazprom confirmed about 50% of our order for these gas days. This corresponds to the level before the maintenance of the Nord Stream gas pipeline," OMV’s spokesperson said.Nord Stream 1 resumed gas supplies on Thursday after completing planned maintenance.In mid-June, Russia's energy giant Gazprom significantly cut gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 due to technical issues at the Portovaya compressor station, where only three gas compressor units were functioning after Germany's Siemens delayed maintenance works. Later, Nord Stream AG announced it would stop the deliveries for regular annual maintenance on July 11-21, including testing of mechanical components and automation systems. Some countries, including Germany and Austria, have expressed fears that supplies may decline or halt even after the work is completed.

