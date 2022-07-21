International
Moscow on Ukraine Drone Attack on NPP: Kiev Tries to Provoke Nuclear Catastrophe in Europe
Moscow on Ukraine Drone Attack on NPP: Kiev Tries to Provoke Nuclear Catastrophe in Europe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev is attempting to provoke a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday
The diplomat recalled that on Monday Ukrainians attacked the territory of the NPP near facilities critical to the plant's safety with a drone. On Wednesday, Ukrainian drones targeted the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant four times. The NPP's reactor was not damaged in the attack.Moscow turned to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the attack and awaits the reaction of the international community, the diplomat added.
ukraine, nuclear power plant, europe

Moscow on Ukraine Drone Attack on NPP: Kiev Tries to Provoke Nuclear Catastrophe in Europe

09:25 GMT 21.07.2022
© Wikipedia / Maxim GavrilyukUkraine's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station (file photo)
Ukraine's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station (file photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
© Wikipedia / Maxim Gavrilyuk
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev is attempting to provoke a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on the Ukrainian drone attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).
The diplomat recalled that on Monday Ukrainians attacked the territory of the NPP near facilities critical to the plant's safety with a drone. On Wednesday, Ukrainian drones targeted the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant four times. The NPP's reactor was not damaged in the attack.
"This confirms the intention of the Ukrainian authorities to create the preconditions for a nuclear catastrophe not only on their territory, but throughout Europe," Zakharova told reporters.
Moscow turned to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the attack and awaits the reaction of the international community, the diplomat added.
