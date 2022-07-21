https://sputniknews.com/20220721/moscow-on-ukraine-drone-attack-on-npp-kiev-tries-to-provoke-nuclear-catastrophe-in-europe-1097647356.html

Moscow on Ukraine Drone Attack on NPP: Kiev Tries to Provoke Nuclear Catastrophe in Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev is attempting to provoke a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

The diplomat recalled that on Monday Ukrainians attacked the territory of the NPP near facilities critical to the plant's safety with a drone. On Wednesday, Ukrainian drones targeted the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant four times. The NPP's reactor was not damaged in the attack.Moscow turned to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the attack and awaits the reaction of the international community, the diplomat added.

