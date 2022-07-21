International
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/meghan-markle-made-kate-middleton-cry-ahead-of-royal-wedding-new-book-claims-1097661942.html
Meghan Markle Made Kate Middleton Cry Ahead of Royal Wedding, New Book Claims
Meghan Markle Made Kate Middleton Cry Ahead of Royal Wedding, New Book Claims
Despite the sources being people who do not like Meghan Markle, the book’s author insisted that his work is unbiased. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-21T14:08+0000
2022-07-21T14:08+0000
kate middleton
meghan markle
disagreement
book
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083116820_0:0:2906:1636_1920x0_80_0_0_b5bed18340d845977e6dae5fe674506f.jpg
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s wife, ended up bursting into tears after a particular verbal exchange with Meghan Markle during a bridesmaid fitting ahead of the latter’s royal wedding, a new biography book by writer and former BBC journalist Tom Bower titled “Revenge” alleges.As the Daily Mail points out, the claim is not exactly new, as allegations that Meghan made Kate cry during a row over dresses for bridesmaids - one of whom was Princess Charlotte, Kate's daughter - emerged back in 2018, the same year the wedding took place.The Duchess of Sussex, however, denied these claims during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, insisting that it was the other way around and that Kate “was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized.”Bower, however, claims he was told by unnamed sources that Kate and Meghan continued to disagree, and that Meghan's “insistence” was “supported” by Jessica Mulroney, her former friend and mother of another bridesmaid, Ivy Mulroney.He also mentions that Kate was feeling “tired” after the birth of her son in the run-up to the wedding, and that she was “irritated by complaints of Meghan bullying her staff.”As the Daily Mail points out, Bower admitted that his sources are people who do not like Meghan, as she had allegedly made it clear to her friends and people who work for her not to talk to the author.Nevertheless, Bower insisted that his book is unbiased and that, while it was quite an “uphill struggle” to find sources, he managed to get about 80 people to talk to him.“I sifted through, I never put in stuff that isn't true and can't be checked,” he said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220630/report-buckingham-palace-wont-disclose-hr-policy-changes-from-meghan-markles-bullying-probe-1096817393.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083116820_116:0:2845:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b31a92f453d31ecb1a823192e9535d3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kate middleton, meghan markle, disagreement, book

Meghan Markle Made Kate Middleton Cry Ahead of Royal Wedding, New Book Claims

14:08 GMT 21.07.2022
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamIn this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file photo Meghan the Duchess of Sussex stands after she and her husband Britain's Prince Harry placed a Cross of Remembrance as they attend the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London
In this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file photo Meghan the Duchess of Sussex stands after she and her husband Britain's Prince Harry placed a Cross of Remembrance as they attend the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite the sources being people who do not like Meghan Markle, the book’s author insisted that his work is unbiased.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s wife, ended up bursting into tears after a particular verbal exchange with Meghan Markle during a bridesmaid fitting ahead of the latter’s royal wedding, a new biography book by writer and former BBC journalist Tom Bower titled “Revenge” alleges.
As the Daily Mail points out, the claim is not exactly new, as allegations that Meghan made Kate cry during a row over dresses for bridesmaids - one of whom was Princess Charlotte, Kate's daughter - emerged back in 2018, the same year the wedding took place.
The Duchess of Sussex, however, denied these claims during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, insisting that it was the other way around and that Kate “was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized.”
Bower, however, claims he was told by unnamed sources that Kate and Meghan continued to disagree, and that Meghan's “insistence” was “supported” by Jessica Mulroney, her former friend and mother of another bridesmaid, Ivy Mulroney.
“Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy favourably against Charlotte,” the author notes, as quoted by the media outlet.
He also mentions that Kate was feeling “tired” after the birth of her son in the run-up to the wedding, and that she was “irritated by complaints of Meghan bullying her staff.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opened Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2022
Report: Buckingham Palace Won't Disclose HR Policy Changes From Meghan Markle's Bullying Probe
30 June, 04:03 GMT
As the Daily Mail points out, Bower admitted that his sources are people who do not like Meghan, as she had allegedly made it clear to her friends and people who work for her not to talk to the author.
Nevertheless, Bower insisted that his book is unbiased and that, while it was quite an “uphill struggle” to find sources, he managed to get about 80 people to talk to him.
“I sifted through, I never put in stuff that isn't true and can't be checked,” he said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала