Meghan Markle Made Kate Middleton Cry Ahead of Royal Wedding, New Book Claims

Despite the sources being people who do not like Meghan Markle, the book’s author insisted that his work is unbiased. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s wife, ended up bursting into tears after a particular verbal exchange with Meghan Markle during a bridesmaid fitting ahead of the latter’s royal wedding, a new biography book by writer and former BBC journalist Tom Bower titled “Revenge” alleges.As the Daily Mail points out, the claim is not exactly new, as allegations that Meghan made Kate cry during a row over dresses for bridesmaids - one of whom was Princess Charlotte, Kate's daughter - emerged back in 2018, the same year the wedding took place.The Duchess of Sussex, however, denied these claims during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, insisting that it was the other way around and that Kate “was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized.”Bower, however, claims he was told by unnamed sources that Kate and Meghan continued to disagree, and that Meghan's “insistence” was “supported” by Jessica Mulroney, her former friend and mother of another bridesmaid, Ivy Mulroney.He also mentions that Kate was feeling “tired” after the birth of her son in the run-up to the wedding, and that she was “irritated by complaints of Meghan bullying her staff.”As the Daily Mail points out, Bower admitted that his sources are people who do not like Meghan, as she had allegedly made it clear to her friends and people who work for her not to talk to the author.Nevertheless, Bower insisted that his book is unbiased and that, while it was quite an “uphill struggle” to find sources, he managed to get about 80 people to talk to him.“I sifted through, I never put in stuff that isn't true and can't be checked,” he said.

