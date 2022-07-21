Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Recorded Off Eastern Coast of Russia's Kamchatka

International
The tremor was registered at 18:51 local time (06:51 GMT), 70 kilometers (43 miles) away from the town of Ust-Kamchatsk. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 53 kilometers.The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations deployed rescue task forces to the scene to inspect socially significant facilities. According to preliminary information, no damage was found.Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
