Live From Outside Italian Chamber of Deputies as PM Draghi Expected to Resign
Mario Draghi tried to step down as Italy's prime minister last week after one of his coalition partners refused to support his unity government in a confidence...
italy
mario draghi
Sputnik comes live from outside the parliament building in Rome, Italy, as members of the Chamber of Deputies vote on Prime Minister Mario Draghi's offer to resign, on Thursday, July 21. Draghi announced he was ready to resign last week after one of his partners in the coalition refused to back his unity government in a confidence motion. But Draghi's resignation offer was rejected by President Sergio Mattarella, which has led to the confidence votes in both chambers of the parliament. If Draghi receives enough support from the deputies, he will remain in office. The 74-year-old Draghi has served as Italy's Prime Minister since February 2021. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Live From Outside Italian Chamber of Deputies as PM Draghi Expected to Resign

07:12 GMT 21.07.2022
Mario Draghi tried to step down as Italy's prime minister last week after one of his coalition partners refused to support his unity government in a confidence motion. However, Draghi's resignation was rejected by President Sergio Mattarella, and the confidence vote in both houses was announced.
Sputnik comes live from outside the parliament building in Rome, Italy, as members of the Chamber of Deputies vote on Prime Minister Mario Draghi's offer to resign, on Thursday, July 21.
Draghi announced he was ready to resign last week after one of his partners in the coalition refused to back his unity government in a confidence motion. But Draghi's resignation offer was rejected by President Sergio Mattarella, which has led to the confidence votes in both chambers of the parliament. If Draghi receives enough support from the deputies, he will remain in office.
The 74-year-old Draghi has served as Italy's Prime Minister since February 2021.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
