Kissinger Tells Biden to Have Patience with China

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Nord Stream One pipeline pumping gas resumes, and two candidates... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

Kissinger Tells Biden to Have Patience with China On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Nord Stream One pipeline pumping gas resumes, and two candidates remaining for the UK Prime Minister position.

Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Nord Stream One, Russian Sanctions, and Steve BannonJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Hunter Biden's Text Messages, FBI Documents Released on The Gateway Pundit, and Unelected BureaucratsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the talking points on Russia, establishment Republicans, and the DOJ investigation into Steve Bannon. Scottie discussed the former members of the Trump White House and the people who should've been questioned by the January 6th committee. Scottie spoke on Steve Bannon's statement and Nord Stream One pumping gas again.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the media smears on independent media, Gateway Pundit sued the Biden administration, and the St. Andrews golf course. Jim explained the Gateway Pundit lawsuit against the Biden administration and the big tech collusion with the government. Jim talked about the media narrative about Hunter Biden and the journalistic malpractice in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

