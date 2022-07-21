International
Italian Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Resign
Italian Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Resign
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that he is heading to President Sergio Mattarella in order to confirm his intention to... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
The Italian Council of Ministers won a relative majority in a confidence vote held in the republic's Senate on Wednesday with 95 out of the 133 senators who participated in the vote supporting the current composition of the government.Last week, Draghi announced his resignation after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote of confidence in the government. Mattarella rejected the resignation and invited Draghi to come to the parliament for a speech in order to give an assessment of the situation.
Italian Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Resign

07:43 GMT 21.07.2022
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that he is heading to President Sergio Mattarella in order to confirm his intention to step down.
The Italian Council of Ministers won a relative majority in a confidence vote held in the republic's Senate on Wednesday with 95 out of the 133 senators who participated in the vote supporting the current composition of the government.
"In light of yesterday's vote in the Senate, I ask you to postpone the meeting, because I will go to the president of Italy to announce my intentions," Draghi told lawmakers.
Last week, Draghi announced his resignation after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote of confidence in the government. Mattarella rejected the resignation and invited Draghi to come to the parliament for a speech in order to give an assessment of the situation.
