https://sputniknews.com/20220721/italian-prime-minister-confirms-intention-to-resign-1097643317.html

Italian Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Resign

Italian Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Resign

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that he is heading to President Sergio Mattarella in order to confirm his intention to... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T07:43+0000

2022-07-21T07:43+0000

2022-07-21T07:44+0000

italy

mario draghi

resignation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106885/40/1068854023_0:0:2785:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_b9325b6ab62cbd7819897ff893925db2.jpg

The Italian Council of Ministers won a relative majority in a confidence vote held in the republic's Senate on Wednesday with 95 out of the 133 senators who participated in the vote supporting the current composition of the government.Last week, Draghi announced his resignation after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote of confidence in the government. Mattarella rejected the resignation and invited Draghi to come to the parliament for a speech in order to give an assessment of the situation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

italy, mario draghi, resignation