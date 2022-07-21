https://sputniknews.com/20220721/iran-may-become-dependent-on-russia-us-state-department-warns-1097647810.html

Iran May Become Dependent on Russia, US State Department Warns

Iran May Become Dependent on Russia, US State Department Warns

A spokesman for the US State Department claimed that adherence to the 2015 nuclear deal may allow Iran to launch a new "economic relationship with other... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T09:36+0000

2022-07-21T09:36+0000

2022-07-21T09:36+0000

iran

russia

cooperation

u.s. department of state

warning

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082567643_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de8feb7ae0eaa05059f806f58629458a.jpg

Following the recent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran where he attended a three-way summit with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the United States has claimed that Iran risks becoming dependent on Russia.This development comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on the sidelines of the summit for "long-term cooperation" with Russia.Price did suggest, however, that by complying with the 2015 nuclear deal – brokered by Barack Obama during his presidency, scrapped by his successor Donald Trump and now backed by the current POTUS Joe Biden – Iran would start a new "economic relationship with other countries around the world."Meanwhile, CIA chief Bill Burns suggested that Russia and Iran reach out to each other because both countries are under sanctions and seek to "looking to break out of political isolation".The United States and its allies imposed several rounds of tough economic sanctions against Russia following the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, with the goal of said operation being defined by Moscow as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220720/russia-iran-not-bound-by-any-restrictions-in-military-technical-cooperation---ambassador-1097611969.html

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

iran, russia, cooperation, u.s. department of state, warning