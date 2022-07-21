https://sputniknews.com/20220721/indian-woman-wins-netizens-hearts-as-she-returns-to-childhood-home-in-pakistan-after-75-years-1097656740.html

Indian Woman Wins Netizens' Hearts as She Returns to Childhood Home in Pakistan After 75 Years

Indian Woman Wins Netizens' Hearts as She Returns to Childhood Home in Pakistan After 75 Years

India's partition in 1947 left millions of people displaced. One of them was 90-year-old Reena Varma, who hailed from a place which became a part of Pakistan... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T14:05+0000

2022-07-21T14:05+0000

2022-07-21T14:05+0000

india

pakistan

partition

partition of india

ancestors

viral

visa restrictions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097660759_11:129:1128:757_1920x0_80_0_0_56052b28cc513ae9b38f866591d6727c.jpg

Reena Varma was welcomed with much fanfare as she danced to the beat of dhol (a traditional drum played in India and Pakistan) and showered with floral petals in front of a big crowd that converged to see her. She revealed to Pakistani media that she was barely 15 when she had to leave the house built by her father – an employee of the Military Accounts in the British Indian Army.Recalling vivid memories of growing up in the house, Varma said: “We had a radio and a gramophone in those days. I used to sing from the balcony of our house, especially when it rained.” Varma has urged both India and Pakistan to ease their visa rules to enable people from either side to meet frequently. “I would urge the new generation to work together and make things easy,” she said, adding that humanity is above everything and all religions taught humanity," according to Pakistani daily Dawn.The overwhelming story of Varma has touched millions of netizens, who have demanded that travel restrictions between India and Pakistan be relaxed. Some social media users said such a step would enable others from India and Pakistan who had to leave their homes during the partition to visit their ancestral homes across the border.Her visit to Pakistan and related formalities were facilitated by Imran William, the administrator of the Facebook page "India Pakistan Heritage Club."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, pakistan, partition, partition of india, ancestors, viral, visa restrictions