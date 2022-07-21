Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Topples Bill Gates From World's Fourth-Richest Man Spot
The personal wealth of Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group, has seen exceptional growth since the COVID-19 pandemic. The market capitalization of his seven publicly listed firms went past the $200Bln mark in April this year. Moreover, his companies have shown a growth of 38 percent in the first six months of 2022.
Indian industrialist Gautam Adani whose group of companies is engaged in a plethora of sectors, including airports, fast-moving consumer goods, ports, renewable energy, and power distribution, became the world's fourth-richest person, toppling Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from his perch on Thursday.
According to the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Adani's net worth is $115.5Bln, whereas the American philanthropist and businessman's net worth is estimated to be $104.6Bln as of the time of writing.
Gates fell behind Adani in the rich persons' list after he pledged to donate $20Bln of his fortune to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the non-profit organization he runs with his ex-wife.
The three people ahead of the 60-year-old Indian tycoon are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, French fashion label Louis Vuitton's chief executive Bernard Arnault and Tesla founder and chief Elon Musk.
Musk, meanwhile, is the only person in the ranking whose overall net worth is above $200Bln at the moment. According to Forbes, the SpaceX owner's estimated wealth is approximately $235.8Bln.
