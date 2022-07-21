Handcuffs & Clapbacks
US Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) took to social media on Wednesday to lambast fellow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over a so-called “performance” she gave while being arrested at a pro-abortion demonstration outside the US Supreme Court building.
Nancy Mace – the South Carolina Republican with the cringey video pledging her devotion to former President Trump – was clearly gunning for a boost in relevancy when she took a social media swing at AOC, tweeting that the firebrand Democrat’s decision to put her hands behind her back, as if being cuffed, was nothing more than a performance.
Multiple members of Congress, including @AOC, being arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court in abortion rights demonstration: pic.twitter.com/fysQN1oBAw— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022
“Performance, not policy, is the name of the game up here,” Mace tweeted to her 78,000 followers, alongside a photo of the New York lawmaker. AOC has 13.2 million followers on Twitter alone.
“No faking here,” AOC replied in a tweet minutes later. “Putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained, handcuffed or not, to avoid escalating charges like resisting arrest.”
“But given how you lied about a fellow rape survivor for ‘points,’ as you put it to me, I don’t expect much else from you,” she concluded, opting to post a screenshot of Mace’s tweet, rather than quote her directly.