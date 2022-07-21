https://sputniknews.com/20220721/handcuffs--clapbacks--1097638391.html

US Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) took to social media on Wednesday to lambast fellow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over a so-called “performance” she gave... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

Nancy Mace – the South Carolina Republican with the cringey video pledging her devotion to former President Trump – was clearly gunning for a boost in relevancy when she took a social media swing at AOC, tweeting that the firebrand Democrat’s decision to put her hands behind her back, as if being cuffed, was nothing more than a performance.“No faking here,” AOC replied in a tweet minutes later. “Putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained, handcuffed or not, to avoid escalating charges like resisting arrest.”

