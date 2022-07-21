https://sputniknews.com/20220721/europes-gas-problem-uk-breaks-heat-record-spanish-language-infowars-and-the-fentanyl-crisis-1097633316.html

Europe's Gas Problem, UK Breaks Heat Record, Spanish Language InfoWars and the Fentanyl Crisis

Jim Jatras, former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican Leadership joins the show to talk about the latest foreign affairs news. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday that Russia’s focus in the war in Ukraine is no longer just in the east of the country. Lavrov told Russian state media that because the US had provided Ukraine with longer-range missiles, the Russian military would be forced to push farther west into the country. Meanwhile, the European Commission is urging all EU member states to cut their consumption of gas by 15 percent until next spring. Gas rationing is also being considered in the near term. And the Misfits talk about new legislation before the European Parliament that would allow the European Commission to enforce the 15 percent cut, which will severely impact European economies.Mohamed Elmaazi, UK-based freelance journalist, and contributor to numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Jacobin, The Canary and Electronic Intifada joins the show to talk about the UK’s new National Security Bill. As currently written, someone convicted under the new offense of “obtaining or disclosing protected information,” defined in Section 1 of National Security Bill 2022, faces a fine, life imprisonment, or both, if convicted following a jury trial. Elmaazi explains how concerning this bill is and the risk it poses to journalists.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author. His latest book is called Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture to talk about this news that Mexico on Friday arrested fugitive drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero, who the Washington Post describes as a top target of U.S. law enforcement who was convicted in the 1985 killing of a DEA agent. Quintero was cofounder of the Guadalajara Cartel and had been serving a lengthy sentence for his role in killing this DEA agent when he was suddenly released in 2013. Since then, his recapture has been an “obsession” of the US DEA. His capture is described as the result of collaboration between US intelligence and Mexican law enforcement. Then Kovalik talks about his recent trip to Nicaragua reporting on the impact that US sanctions have had on the country over the past several decades.Dr. Sheila Vakharia, Deputy Director of Research and Academic Engagement for the Drug Policy Alliance joins the show to talk about the “real fentanyl crisis.” Fentanyl can be a dangerous drug yet there is hysteria that Fentanyl can be a WMD, a weapon of mass destruction. The research shows that dealing with drugs as a public health emergency and not a criminal emergency would go further in managing the crisis according to Dr. Vakharia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

